British fashion says it needs support to survive intact Brexit Quartz





Amid the Brexit upheavals, the UK government has not forgotten the country’s seafood industry. In debates over how Britain should handle leaving the EU, fishing has turned into a symbol of the British potential independence. In January, the government pledged up to 23 million ($ 31.7 million) to support fishing companies, channeling funds to those whose exports have suffered from import regulations imposed by the EU in the wake of Brexit. But the focus on a sector that employs around 12,000 workers and contributes about 446 million to the economy per year also became a point of criticism against the British government, especially as large industries battle the fallout from Britain’s exit from the EU. Fashion, which nourished 35 billion (pdf) in the UK economy in 2019 and employing 890,000 workers, says it deserves at least as much attention and assistance. In a recent open letter (pdf) to the UK government, Fashion Roundtable, which describes itself as an industry think tank, warned that UK fashion was at real risk of being decimated by Brexit. Yet we have been ignored in this agreement and our concerns ignored in current political decisions, he said. Fishing, by comparison, contributes as much to the UK economy as East London does in the fashion and textile industry, employing the same workforce as Topshop, he noted. The group called for parity in support to preserve fashion jobs and keep the sector healthy. Fashion companies and retailers face costly hurdles in the wake of Brexit, including high import duties and onerous paperwork. A European buyer who purchases from a UK retailer could be hit with taxes and fees of up to 30% of the product price to import the item, according to Fashion Roundtable. Helen Brocklebank, CEO of Walpole, a trade group representing the luxury sector in the UK, said in an email that one of the group members said they sold 2,900 items to a customer in Greece, but customs the Greeks imposed a duty equivalent to 1000. The company paid the costs itself and then suspended sales in the EU. (The new rights also entail major headaches with return.) Another member put $ 5million in his 2022 budget just to cover complex rules of origin paperwork now needed to move goods between UK and EU. The costs can add up given the general tendency of UK companies to do business in the EU. Walpole estimates that around 42% of UK premium exports go to the EU, for example. Shoe maker Trickers told Reuters its new costs for doing business in the EU could reach 100,000 per year. Designer Paul Smith told the Financial Times (paywall) he expects Brexit-related changes to cost his business several million a year. In addition to these problems, London might lose some of its appeal as a shopping destination for high-spending tourists. The UK government has removed the rebate that reimbursed tourists the value added tax (VAT) on goods costing over $ 135. The change means travelers could choose to do their luxury shopping in cities like Paris or Milan in the place. The deal with the EU left a gaping hole where the free movement of goods and services promised for all creatives, including the fashion and textile industry, should be, Fashion Roundtable said in its letter.

