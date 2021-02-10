South Florida Fashion Designer Is First Latina To Be Named Top Costume Designer For Super Bowl Halftime Show – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





The Weeknd rocked Raymond James Stadium over the weekend, but a lot of people worked behind the scenes to put on the Super Bowl halftime show. This includes a South Florida fashion designer who was responsible for the cool costumes we saw on Sunday. She’s our Super Bowl MVP. The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show looked good! That’s because Miami’s own Lila Nikole helped make it happen. It’s called fashion. Look for him. Lila Nikole: “My job for the halftime show was to dress hundreds of people in multiple outfits.” Lila is an extraordinary fashion designer. She’s worked on Deco a lot before, but now she’s just made history as a top costume designer for the halftime show! Lila Nikole: “I am delighted to be the first Latina costume designer. I’ve worked my whole career to get to this point. And the stage couldn’t have been bigger! The Super Bowl! The weekend! All these dancers to dress up! Lila Nikole: “I’m an avid football fan so I’m very honored that they trusted me with their vision. They allowed me to work on one of the biggest stages on national television and work with a Grammy recording artist. If you enjoyed watching the halftime show, imagine how Lila must have felt. Lila Nikole: “I was blown away. All the pieces we had been working on for so long came together, and it was seamless. Everyone was online, the choreography was good, the costumes were perfect. So, you just did the Super Bowl halftime show, what now? No, we weren’t talking to you, Tom Brady and Gronk. Lila Nikole: “I really like costume design, so I would like to do more TV, be involved in projects on Marvel, the Olympics, the Grammys and the Oscars. Hope the calls come in, and I’ll do a lot more cool stuff like this. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

