Grillo from Gravity Blanket launches underwear with Ron Chereskin – WWD

Ron Chereskin has been in the design game for four decades, racking up Coty, Cutty Sark and Woolmark awards during a career that began in the 1970s. And in his latest reinvention, Chereskin teamed up with Mike Grillo , co-founder of Gravity Products, “ a lifestyle brand best known for its Gravity blanket, to launch a line of men’s underwear under the Mdrnst brand.

Chereskin has been working with Gravity Products for over a year and hired as Creative Director last June. He created the brand’s weighted dress as well as other home products such as sheets and blankets for the company’s weighted blankets. The success of these products prompted Grillo, CEO of Gravity Products, to consider expanding into other lifestyle products.

“He’s a real entrepreneur,” Chereskin said of Grillo, “and really wants to grow his brand. For this reason, he said, “Let’s bring your underwear back”. Chereskin last designed underwear about eight years ago under his namesake brand, he said.

Mdrnst presents a bespoke trunk silhouette in five designs and a variety of colors. Chereskin’s ability to work with color has been a hallmark of his designs over the years.

“Ron and his artistry are already an integral part of my Gravity business – his unique designs paired with our iconic weighted blankets have generated over $ 1 million. [in sales] within the first six months of launch, ”said Grillo. “Given this success, I knew Ron was the right person to lead the creation of Mdrnst, my first apparel company, as his distinguished and legendary expertise lends itself to our shared vision of the Mdrnst man.

The underwear will launch on Wednesday and retail for $ 28. Chereskin reinvented the silhouette to be 1 1/2 inches shorter than a traditional boxer brief but longer than a standard chest – a length meant to keep the underwear in place. The pouch is designed with an elongated crotch for comfort and support, and the waistband is wider to reduce friction and the appearance of love handles, according to Chereskin.

Chereskin, who is both an illustrator and a fashion designer, said the color palette centers around an ombre gradation, available in a solid or stripe, and that there are prints as well, including the Pixel. , which is designed to create illusions; a sporty Starburst motif and a Twist Turn, intended to display movement.

Mdrnst underwear is made from a cotton / modal / spandex blend to be soft and breathable with water absorption qualities. The modal fabric is made from reconstituted beech cellulose, which makes the production more environmentally friendly as it uses less water than cotton.

“I had wanted to start another menswear business and felt Mike and his leadership with Gravity Products demonstrated that he was the right person to bring that vision to life,” Chereskin said. “I was up for the challenge of designing a unique, quality product that cuts the market in the middle from a price point of view, while delivering stunning build and imaginative design. I can’t wait to grow my business and expand into other categories such as other underwear and knitwear silhouettes. “

Chereskin said the plan is to expand to other underwear silhouettes as well as other clothing products, including her iconic knits. “We want to start with getting things done, and then we’ll reassess in six months,” he said, adding that Grillo is already talking about relaunching sweaters. “But we’re going to be baby steps.”

The underwear will be available in sizes from small to extra large and will be sold on the Mdrnst.nyc e-commerce site as well as at select retailers.

Since launching in 2017 following a $ 4.7 million Kickstarter campaign, Gravity Products has grown into a $ 65 million business. Prior to co-founding the business, Grillo worked in marketing, public relations and supply chain management for brands such as PepsiCo, Pfizer and Mondelez.