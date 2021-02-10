Kaley Cuoco wears semi-sheer red dress, tells friends she doesn’t want to make them ‘uncomfortable’





Kaley shared the ‘tiny little request’ she has for her loved ones. Kaley Cuoco watched the role of a diva in a video posted to Instagram by her friend Brad Goreski, and she shared the tongue-in-cheek diva request she has for her family and friends. Besides being buddies with Kaley, Brad is a celebrity stylist who often helps the 35-year-old actress look her best for big events. He recently joined her on set and filmed her talking to a group of unseen people outside by a swimming pool. Kaley was all glamorous. The video included a tag revealing that she was wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress. The eye-catching tent dress was a vibrant shade of red. It appeared to be made from layers of sheer chiffon that flowed elegantly over her petite figure. The coin’s neck slid to the left side, exposing his shoulder. The neckline was accented with a large frill. The sleeves featured a floating bishop silhouette. The video ended after Kaley gathered part of her voluminous skirt and moved away from the camera, revealing that the garment on the floor included a dramatic see-through train. As he left, his pit bull Shirley made a cameo by descending a series of stairs. Most of the clip showed Kaley from the chest up. Her only visible bling was a pair of solitaire diamond earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in wavy layers that looked a bit windswept, and her curly curtain bangs framed her crisp face. She looked radiant and lively as she addressed the camera. She was jokingly trying to assure her friends and family that she was getting rave reviews for her HBO Max series, The stewardess, did not change it. “I don’t want you to feel uncomfortable or anything to have changed. I’m the same person I’ve always been, ”she says. “So if you could just update my name on your phone as ‘Golden Globe Nominee Kaley Cuoco’ that would be… I’m just asking my family, friends and colleagues to do that, so…” In the comments section, Kaley described her request as ‘tiny’, and she intervened after something happened. The Big Bang Theory star it was a very big problem. As reported by Deadline, she won her first two Golden Globe nominations for her work on The stewardess. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category, and her capacity as a producer of the series also won her the award for Best Television / Musical. Many of Brad’s IG followers, including dusk actor Taylor Lautner, agreed that Kaley deserved the conformity of those close to her. “AS IT SHOULD BE !!!” Taylor wrote in the comment section. As Kaley’s star shines brighter than ever, her husband Karl Cook is doing his part to keep her humble. He recently shared a candid photo of his wife in bed asking him “what’s wrong” with him.







