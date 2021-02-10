Man with assault rifle shoots 4 at Acres Homes, HPD says





The week One of Trump’s impeachment lawyers filed a lawsuit against him in 2020 This time around, they’re on the same side, but that was a different story in 2020, when Michael van der Veen, one of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment advocates, sued him. In August, van der Veen filed a lawsuit against Trump, the U.S. Postal Service and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on behalf of an independent political candidate in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit alleges changes were made to the USPS to make it more difficult for people to vote by mail during the pandemic. Trump, according to the prosecution, made “repeated claims” that postal voting is “ripe with fraud” but had “no evidence to support those claims.” Based in Philadelphia, van der Veen is the co-founder of a law firm specializing in personal injury lawsuits. In December, the firm hired Bruce Castor, who signed on last month to become one of Trump’s impeachment lawyers. Castor and Atlanta-based attorney David Schoen made their opening arguments on Tuesday at the impeachment trial, and van der Veen joined them in signing the impeachment filings, which say Trump was free to argue that election laws had been illegally changed to taint the election Washington Post reports. Van der Veen, who did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment, has donated to Democratic politicians in the past, including Representative Mary Gay Scanlon. She told the Post that she would like to know if Trump realizes that he hired someone who took legal action against him last year, adding: “It seems a little out of place for the former president to kiss someone who so recently sued him. ” Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a ‘predator’ in ads because it would ‘open his own box of worms’ Aunt Jemima renamed Pearl Milling Company

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos