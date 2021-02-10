Tommy Hilfiger Forges Partnerships For Under-Represented People In Fashion – WWD

Tommy Hilfiger has established several partnerships with its People’s Place program to advocate for Blacks, Indigenous people and people of color in fashion.

“The People’s Place program is the cornerstone of our efforts to open the door for all those who have been left behind by fashion,” said Tommy Hilfiger, Senior Designer at Tommy Hilfiger Global. “This welcoming spirit has always been at the heart of our brand, and we are here to do more and to do better.”

The People’s Place program was launched last July to amplify the company’s efforts and dedication of its resources to increase the opportunities and visibility of under-represented communities in the fashion and apparel industries across the world. The platform is built on three pillars: partnership and representation, career support and access to industry, and industry leadership.

The first round of partnerships includes The Fashion and Race Database, an online platform that expands the narrative of fashion history and challenges misrepresentation within the fashion system. It was created by Kim Jenkins, assistant professor of fashion studies at Ryerson University. The database is an educational resource that focuses on people who previously were hidden on the fringes of fashion history.

The People’s Place program will partner with FRD to fund and support a research study titled “The Little-Known History of American Sportswear” to uncover the overlooked influences of black American culture on iconic Tommy Hilfiger styles. Throughout this year, research will be developed into content sets and educational resources that will be available internally, as well as to industry peers and consumers.

“The Fashion and Race Database is thrilled to partner with an American company like Tommy Hilfiger and its namesake brand, a vibrant piece of fashion history,” Jenkins said. “As a professor and founder of the database, my mission has been to inspire brand owners to embrace what fashion education has to offer the industry. Tommy Hilfiger understands and respects the power of this learning, and is leading the charge, showing his peers what is possible to build a smarter, more compassionate fashion system.

The research will include an examination of American sportswear through a study of denim, the cotton trade, the origins of the preppy style in historically black universities and colleges, the sartorial expression of moments of social activism, streetwear culture and other categories that will emerge through FRD research. .

A second partnership will be with Harlem’s Fashion Row, the New York-based agency founded by Brandice Daniel in 2007 to champion the advancement of people of color in the fashion industry.

Tommy Hilfiger will be a supporting sponsor for the 3rd Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Digital Fashion Summit on February 18th. Hilfiger will join Daniel and Randy Cousin, Senior Vice President, Product Concepts and People’s Place Program, to discuss how Hilfiger is working towards more access and opportunities for Blacks, Indigenous people and people of color. in the fashion industry.

Hilfiger will also partner with Harlem’s Fashion Row to identify ways for emerging talent to benefit from mentoring and networking with internal teams as well as industry insiders.

“We are excited to partner with Tommy Hilfiger on the Annual Digital Fashion Summit to highlight diversity and inclusion solutions and practices in the fashion industry,” said Daniel, CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row. “Through our collaborative effort, we aim to approach and implement change. Addressing these concerns requires a long term commitment and we recognize the steps Tommy Hilfiger is taking, and we are excited about their upcoming plans to provide opportunities for color designers.

The Tommy Hilfiger and Tommy Jeans company’s spring campaigns feature a diverse cast of social, cultural and creative influencers, including activists, musicians, poets, dancers and filmmakers. This month, black talent including musician and producer Saba and riding and mentoring collective Compton Cowboys will take control of the brand’s social media channels to highlight significant moments in black American history. and recognize the people and culture that inspire them every day.

Over the summer, Hilfiger will launch collaborative capsule collections with actor, model and activist Indya Moore and fashion designer Romeo Hunte, whom Hilfiger has long mentored.

“We are determined to continue to put real action behind our words,” said Avery Baker, President and CEO of the Tommy Hilfiger brand. “Equity and inclusion cannot be achieved by short-term recognition; we have to bring them to the fore every day.

