Stylist activists stand up for the descendant duty of ethical dressing – WWD

As with designers, stylists display their influence in a more tangible way – focusing only on what is sustainable. Although still a nascent arena at the present time, stylists interested in it early on are poised to order radical change.

The more British designer Mary Fellowes ventured into the fashion forest, the more she clung to her family’s environmental values ​​- born out of her upbringing in the English countryside. She has clients like Livia Firth (founder of eco-based consulting firm Eco Age) and actress Olivia Colman, both of whom speak out in their sustainability stance.

She also discovered her sense of duty.

“I realized that I was fortunate to have a certain level of influence and position in the fashion industry where what I say and do is taken into account, so I can make a difference,” Fellowes said. “At this point, it was not a choice to act or not, but rather a non-negotiable binding obligation.”

For Fellowes and others, the enduring style has led to a new sense of purpose in an industry whose luster has been significantly blurred amid the pandemic. The fashion industry saw its economic profits decline 93% in 2020 after growing 4% in 2019, according to the McKinsey & Co. Global Fashion Index in December. What has remained constant throughout the pandemic is the shift in values ​​that is happening in fashion.

Fashion editors and stylists, according to Fellowes, are likely to describe the changes they want to see in the world – starting with fashion. Today, many fashion publications now have rhythms dedicated to sustainable development. Sustainability-related shopping searches increased 75% year-over-year in April, according to Lyst’s “Year in Fashion” and Cultural Moments report (Taylor Swift wearing vintage Chanel for a cover of Vogue British or, recently, Senator Bernie Sanders’ handmade mittens) help achieve this interest.

“When you dress famous talent, the message that sustainable fashion is acceptable and ambitious seeps into the mainstream pretty quickly, as long as enough people do it and often. Famous editors and stylists tend to influence the rest of the business, as well as consumers; part of them are full influencers, and if there are enough of us coming together to see this issue getting the attention it needs and the planet needs, then it’s a no-brainer, ”Fellowes said, comparing the organic food movement to the way fashion needs it. to evolve.

An ‘era of activism’

Behind Emma Watson’s last sustainable fashion moments is British celebrity stylist Laura Sophie Cox, who started her business a few years ago after a decade of working in fashion.

“When I started my business in 2018, I wanted to focus on making change for good. Be a small piece in this gigantic puzzle to do better, ”Cox said. For her, this means “showing love to designers who think with environmental and social responsibility in mind; support labels that choose better materials; and erase the idea that sustainable fashion is the hippies who wear hemp dresses. “

Stylists, she says, “are some of the most powerful influencers in the industry… I believe we have a unique position within the industry as storytellers. We connect the dots between celebrities, designers and the public. “

With the red carpets on hiatus, Cox hasn’t let go since, adapting his business for smaller interactions, styling clients for virtual events, and jumping into Instagram Live conversations or posting contributor posts on sustainable fashion. . Cox also teased the launch of “two very special sustainable capsule collections which will be released in 2021”, although she did not give more details.

She also works with talents like singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo (known for her hit “Drivers License”) and actresses Natalia Reyes and Jacqueline Toboni. Calling the present times “the era of activism,” Cox said her customers are probing their clothing more than ever and looking for sustainable fashion brand rating apps like Good On You (one that Watson herself endorses) to fill information gaps. If, to some extent, it could be for their image control – the poll speaks of the broader shift in consumer values.

Today, Cox customers wonder where their clothes came from, who made them, what materials were used, and whether garment workers were paid a fair wage.

“Over the past few years, I have seen a huge demand for sustainable dressings and motivation from my clients to support brands that do good for people, the planet and animals,” she said. declared.

Many of its clients are also adopting rental and resale platforms.

“By Rotation (think Airbnb but for clothes) is a favorite among my clients. We also note a rise in vintage clothing, second-hand goods and the repackaging of a piece from the archives of a designer. My client, Olivia Rodrigo, is only 17 years old and has a great passion for shopping at Depop and hunting for treasures in thrift stores, ”said Cox. “The idea of ​​what luxury means today has evolved – a welcome step towards synonymous with social responsibility and innovation.”

The new celebrity

Celebrity stylist Tara Swennen said the facade started to fade around fashion in its traditional form about five years ago. Noting this, she set out to do what she could to foster change, while marrying “ethics and aesthetics as much as possible,” she said.

“Much of the work I’ve done since 2020 has been virtual: zooming in on press tours and talk show appearances, and sometimes shipping items to customers while doing fittings via FaceTime. There is now a new awareness and a new urgency to create transparency in everything we do from start to finish, ”said Swennen, who has styled Kristen Stewart in everything from Vegan Vans to Kevin Germanier, a dress that featured all the recycled Swarovski pearls. .

As people spend more time at home and wealth disparities widen amid the recession, some have found celebrities even harder to tell – in their mega-mansions and socially distant getaways – in times of recession. constraint.

“Most celebrities are aware of how they want to re-emerge in the limelight after taking refuge in place for so many months,” Swennen said. “The definition of opulence has changed since the start of the pandemic and with it a new era of awareness with their choices and how they will want to relate to their general audience. I think we’ll see much more affordable and sustainable luxury from now on. “

Viewing the red carpet as a potential platform for social justice, Swennen argued, “Our job as stylists is to shift attention from above. While styling teams, designers and celebrities are using their platforms to promote sustainability and fair trade [goods which pay a premium to producers for greater sustainability], creating ambitious looks without sacrificing or exploiting people and the environment, we can all help lead the way in creating a new relationship with fashion by promoting values ​​of intention and responsibility.

