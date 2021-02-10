Is China a mysterious $ 15 billion store-ready fast fashion retailer?

Influencers TikTok and Instagram have helped Shein take the super-fast fashion market by storm. … [+] (Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for SHEIN) Dave Benett / Getty Images for SHEIN



More than 30? So you better read. Shein may not be a household name like e-commerce giants, Alibaba

, Taobao or JD.com, but as China’s newest retailer Decacorn, its low profile shrouded in mystery is matched only by a steadfast drive to become a fast-paced global fashion retailer.

Founded in 2008, Nanjing-based Shein is squarely targeting Gen Z, luring young shoppers via Instagram and TikTok influencers and a barrage of discount codes for low-cost styles with a dress costing only half that of the dress. ‘a Zara equivalent, according to Societe Generale download new products online by the hundreds every week.

However, beyond her adolescent audience, Shein, shy in ultra-publicity, remains largely unknown. But that anonymity could be set to change after the Pearl River-based company becomes a potential surprise bidder for struggling British fashion group Arcadia. Although he failed in that attempt, the message is clear: Shein is ready to take on Main Street.

The story really begins in early 2012, when the notoriously hard-working founder and CEO Chris Xu (sometimes known as Yangtian Xu) – an American graduate of the University of Washington – quit his wedding dress business. to acquire the Sheinside.com domain. Initially selling women’s clothing, in 2015 he renamed the company Shein, focused on overseas markets, and began to attract fashion rivals.

The United States is now Sheins’ largest market, as they also ship to 220 countries, with websites for Europe, the Middle East, Australia and the U.S. The rapid growth has been propelled by a series of funding rounds, most recently the completion of Series E funding in 2020, which gave Shein a staggering valuation of over $ 15 billion. The revenues are not disclosed, but are estimated locally at over $ 10 billion per year and have continued to skyrocket throughout the pandemic, when there are currently a number of venture capital firms and Asian and international private equity firms among its supporters.

Shein: fast mode, super fast rendering

Remember that age / awareness gap? Well, in the week starting September 27, Shein was apparently the world’s most downloaded shopping app for iPhone, according to analytics platform App Annie. It placed in the top 10 in the United States, Brazil, Australia, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

To serve the US market, products are sent from Sheins’ warehouse in Foshan, Guangdong Province, to a warehouse near Los Angeles, Calif., And fulfillment can take over ten days, frosty by Amazon Bonuses.

next day delivery standards. But its affordability has ensured a loyal following, drawn by an ever-growing list of women’s clothing and accessories added to an average of 2,000 SKUs per day.

Shein is obsessed with identifying hot research and trends in different countries to predict which colors, fabrics and styles will be popular, with an even faster cycle than Zara’s owner, Inditex. It then promotes strongly with images compatible with Instagram and Weibo, for accessible and feasible modes on all its social platforms.

Georgia Toffolo attends her Shein Spring Edit launch event in London, England. (Photo by Antony … [+] Jones / Getty Images for SHEIN) Getty Images for SHEIN



However, Sheins’ rise has not been without problems. In July, he was strongly condemned for having a swastika pendant available (a mistake for which he apologized profusely), while paid posts from celebrities and fashion influencers uplifted the image of the brand and slowly refuted its low-cost, low-quality rap. The label even managed to sequester stars like Katy Perry, Lil Nas X and Rita Ora for its May 2020. #SHEINTogether global streaming event.

The emergence of a global fashion player

All of this to remember for a company that didn’t even have its own supply chain until 2014, preferring to buy directly from the Guangzhous Shisanhang Clothing Wholesale Market. However, in the face of growing demand, Xu created an in-house design team and, within two years, assembled an army of 800 dedicated to designs and prototyping for lightning-fast production. It also gained a reputation for timely payment, which is rare in China, and as a result, when Shein moved its supply chain operations center from Guangzhou to Panyu in 2015, almost all factories with which he worked have moved.

That same year, Shein entered the Middle East and sales skyrocketed, with revenues in 2016 rising to $ 617 million and surpassing $ 1.5 billion the following year.

After embracing social media and pop-ups, the next step for Shein might be the stores. (Photo by David … [+] M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for SHEIN) Dave Benett / Getty Images for SHEIN



Shein and the hundreds of factories that work with the company have merged into a production cluster with close similarities to A Corua in northeastern Spain, where Inditex’s headquarters are surrounded by its upstream suppliers. and downstream. It has four R&D facilities in Nanjing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Hangzhou, as well as six logistics centers in Foshan, Nansha, Belgium, India and on the east and west coasts of the United States. It also has seven logistics centers. customer service, based in Los Angeles, Liege, Manila, Yiwu and Nanjing, and employ more than 10,000 people.

Future plans should include developing new businesses in mobile payments, supply chain finance, advertising, and of course, opening physical stores. Whatever happens, he’s likely to do it super-fast.