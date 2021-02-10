Fashion
Be bold, wear red – The New Indian Express
Express press service
HYDERABAD: Whether you’re planning to paint the city red with your BFFs or with that significant other on February 14, Valentine’s Day, Tamanna S Mehdi talks to some of Hyderabad’s top celebrity stylists to get you the tune ready to ring on this day of love. . No surprise here, red is the color of the season
Minimal designs, flowing fabrics
It’s Valentine’s Day and it’s the best time to wear a red dress if you have one. If you like to keep it casual, you can also pair a red top with jeans and tennis shoes. Dresses with bright and bold floral prints are also very chic. Fashion designer Apeksha Singh from Apeksha, the brand says that for this Valentine’s Day, choose pastel colors for the day and classic blacks for the night. She thinks, “Sassy but minimalist designs with simple silhouettes are all the rage, as fine dining has become a date at home and intimate gatherings are preferred in crowded living rooms. For women, Apeksha recommends “cozy ribbed coordinates for light, flowing dresses (in linen and cotton) paired with simple earrings and comfortable flat shapes.” For men, she says, “casual clothes like linen shirts with pants or shorts and comfortable sliders.”
‘To be dressed to kill, not to be killed’
Ashwin Mawle is a famous fashion stylist with 10 years of styling experience. He stylized Jr Ntr, Varun Tej, Pooja Hegde, Raashi Khanna, Ram Pothineni, Nithin, Mehreen Pirazada, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej and others. He states that this season’s trendy hairstyles for men are the modern pompadour, sleek gel back, and messy front curls, while for women pixies and messy-haired shags are all the rage. For a Valentine’s Day candlelight dinner, he recommends an “elegant look” and shares: “Gel back look for men. And straight or pulled back hair for women. He jokingly adds, “Dress to kill, don’t get killed,” and recommends wearing darker and darker colors like teals, olives, and brown ox blood.
Love is in the hair!
Anusha Mytreya, CEO and owner of Cocoon Salons, a chain of neighborhood salons, says, “Now is a great time to play with your hair.” She has compiled beautiful trendy yet easy hairstyles that will make you look spectacular.
Express yourself
Renowned makeup artist Sandy has created stunning looks for Lakshmi Manchu, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu, Ram Charan Tej, Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun, Upasana Kamineni Konidela and others. He says the most sought-after makeup is foundation. “Most brands have satiny texture foundations, which make the skin look ultra-smooth and natural,” he says. He shares his beauty tips for getting that glow on V-Day.
For women
Style 1
Side Braid for Short Hair: An easy style achieved only with a side braid and a headband.
- Part a front part of the hair and create a braid on the side and tuck it in the back
- Fan the braid carefully for more volume
- Add group
Style 2
Effortless Wavy Ponytail: Try this cute and trendy style on medium to long hair.
- For more lift, backcomb your crown and gather the rest of your hair into a high ponytail with a tie.
- Add waves for more volume and a chic look
Style 3
Side swept curls: This glamorous hairstyle is classic and elegant.
- Create a deep side part and sweep the hair to the side
- Create three lines of braids on the other side and tuck them in the back
- Add some loose curls and let your hair flow down the shoulder
- Use hairspray
For men
Style 1
Messy hairstyle:
- Start by drying the hair to achieve the desired shape.
- Take a small amount of holding clay and work it into the back of your hair as you move forward
- You want it to look wrinkled and not too precious when finished
Style 2
Slicked Back Hairstyle:
- Make sure you have two to three inches of hair on top and adjust it with volume increasing products
Preparing the skin
Exfoliant: My favorite facial scrubs are honey with olive oil or coconut oil added with sugar or salt or options like ground coffee or oats.
Face Packs: Add besan to yogurt masks to help remove tan and dull complexion.
Hydration: Well hydrated skin not only looks supple and healthy, makeup sits well on the face as well. Give your skin a boost of hydration by using serums and oils.
Face Rollers: Works wonders to define that jawline and help with lymphatic drainage; use after applying a moisturizing serum.
Stunning makeup looks
Rouge is the color of the season: pair a bright red lipstick with little to no eye shadow, no eye makeup, or just mascara.
Glossy lipstick with nude makeup: keep a feature highlighted on the lips or eyes
Thin eye liners: Keep eye shields thin and winged.
Shiny Eyes: Apply lip gloss to the eyes instead of eye shadow to create that shiny effect.
Rosy, Bare, and Bare Skin: Makeup without makeup is the biggest trend ever.
Blush / Cheek Shades: Colorful shades are all the rage; add a little lip tint to the cheeks to give it an inner glow.
Brushed eyebrows: soft, textured and fluffy eyebrows.
Smoky eyes: Apply lightly to eyes and rub to give that soft smokey effect.
