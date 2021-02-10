Harlem’s Fashion Row sets schedule for third annual Digital Fashion Summit – WWD

Harlem’s Fashion Row is gearing up for the third edition of its annual Digital Fashion Summit, which will take place on February 18.

In honor of Black History Month, the theme of the summit is “Beyond the Black Box, a New Conversation About Race”. Over 50 professionals from the fashion and retail industry are expected to join the conversation on race and fashion.

Designer Tom Ford, president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

Tommy Hilfiger; Samira Nasr, editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar; Teri Agins, author and former Wall Street Journal columnist, and fashion designer Sergio Hudson, who outfitted Michelle Obama at Biden’s inauguration, are also expected to be guest panelists at the virtual event.

Roundtable topics include the Retail Revolution – Retailers Making the Difference and Buying Color Designers; The role of the fashion industry in promoting diversity and the impact of the conversation about running on the faces of New York Fashion Week.

“The year 2020 has rekindled many concerns in the fashion industry regarding the lack of diversity and inclusion of blacks in retail, leadership positions and the inability to receive funding. Our goal is to educate the industry on potential solutions, provide solutions to brands always looking for answers and share best practices over the past six months, ”said Brandice Daniel, Founder and CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row.

The summit’s main sponsor is American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., and its other sponsors are Tommy Hilfiger and Levi’s.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and registration can be done through the Harlem’s Fashion Row website.