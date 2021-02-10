Why don’t fashion brands still cater to diverse bodies?

What’s a standard size anyway?

In an age where readers and consumers alike wield great power, you’d expect size diversity to not be a pressing issue after all, it’s 2021. But the retail market has long served a population based on a mid-size range that leaves little room for the part of the population that falls outside those narrow digital brackets.

And while there have been improvements in both retail and marketing over the years (a consequence of relentless consumer demands for representation of all sizes), when it comes to finding clothing, the struggle for tall bodies remains.

Looking for readings that spark the same thought? Subscribe here and we’ll send them straight to your inbox.

Not only that, but the industry itself has generalized the term plus size into its own asymmetric waist model, one that essentially relegates a third of the population to a very narrow market for accessible and fashionable clothing.

Australian artist and influencer Frances Cannon knows all too well how big retail brands make and market to a demographic of body that they have invented as standard sizes a very small range which is usually six to 12.

It’s not really the norm, but it’s the norm for a lot of brands, she tells me. OFinally, it seems that brands are responding to what they perceive to be an easy market. They slap a label on a small segment of the population, claiming it as the standard for the entire retail industry.

There is little reason for this generalization in fashion design, and if finances are a factor, the expense argument don’t cut it anymore. Frances understands that building a small fashion brand is expensive, which means many brands have to start with limited style and size range, but tells me … it comes to a point where it looks like fatphobia.

Fashion Marketing Has Manipulated Our Overall Understanding of Body Size

Fatphobia has been an unanswered problem in the fashion industry for many years. Since its inception, fashion marketing has been saturated with a singular standard of beauty: the slim and flawless stereotypical white woman. As a result, the general public has been largely misinformed about what constitutes normal or standard body shape and size.

I grew up in Thailand, which is traditionally a non-white country, and the standards of beauty are always slim and white. It just goes to show how huge the effect of white supremacy is in the fashion industry, says Frances.

Although this whitewashed standard of beauty and body shape persisted for many years, it has started to evolve in recent years. Beauty is no longer limited to one size, shape or color of skin and it is no longer so culturally or financially lucrative for brands to strive to meet this minimum portion of the market.

Like many of us, Frances has had enough of brands promoting this ideal. Some brands that have been there for a few years, that have been successful and have a cult cult following still refuse to expand their sizes. Where all the products and all the social media marketing are essentially smaller organizations, it’s not about the money anymore, it’s about the image and we as an audience are at- above.

Is the fashion industry becoming more and more inclusive?

There is definitely a market change when it comes to size inclusiveness. The last five years alone have seen monumental changes in terms of size representation, but there is still room for improvement. As someone classified in the plus size category, Frances says it’s still not easy to buy trendy clothes.

My whole life has not been adapted to the clothes I wanted to fit into. And as an adult, it’s still pretty terrible. I’m on the smaller side of the fat spectrum and always struggle to find the clothes I want to wear to my size. Particularly as someone who presents a more masculine presentation at the moment, a lot of things that fit my hips and waist ratio tend to be very feminine, which doesn’t always suit the way I want to be. present.

Frances also notes that with the increased awareness sustainable fashion, it is always difficult for the larger organizations to consciously support the industry. For some sustainable fashion brands, the inclusive size model is often overlooked in order to keep costs down, creating another hurdle for plus size shoppers.

It’s slowly improving but there are still so many brands, especially independent brands, that seemingly refuse to expand their sizes. Small brands that try to do things sustainably and ethically forget that so many people want to wear their clothes, but they don’t bother to make items big enough to meet this demographic, Frances tells me.

As the progression of size inclusion moves at a snail’s pace, thanks to a multitude of small independent brands, changes are underway, and a much more diverse range of bodies now have options other than using fast fashion to find pieces that will suit their shape.

And Frances thinks the changes we’ve already seen in the industry are just the start. I have a lot of hope for the next generation because I think the representation in media and in fashion and in art and on social media is so much better than when I was growing up, she says.

If you’re on the hunt for plus-size labels, Frances has shared her favorite independent Australian brands that cater to various organizations: Anna cordell, Oats Label (who introduced a tailor-made sewing pattern), Squint the label and Sk. And as you browse, check out our growing list of ethical labels integrating the size.

To learn more about size inclusion, head over to Here.