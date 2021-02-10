Developing Town: Snapshots Were All About Dress Up | Citizen Preston

(Editor’s Note: Part 191 in a series of later developments that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Standard: 1901, 1902; Idaho Enterprise, 1880; Cache Valley News, 1907; Preston News, 1908 ; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart.)

Cameras are such a common feature today. Young and old, rich and poor, everyone has at least one, most often as part of the pocket phones that are an integral part of their life. Taking pictures is fun, it records what we do in our life and our environment. Our mood swings are being recorded, real or fake. The ease of getting a photo in today’s society is a far cry from what it was when this corner of southeastern Idaho was first settled.

Photographs were in great demand at the time of our colony. It required an appointment and planning. Family groups dressed their best, it wasn’t a casual outing. Individual portraits were a precious gift whatever the occasion. in the Idaho Enterprise from 1880 an (unknown) photographer announced, No woman ever refused to accept a photo from her photographer because they flattered her.

In the early days, photographers were often men who traveled across the country, setting up a temporary studio and making it known that the service was in a specific location. The distances between villages made a difference, and trips for families were a horse and a stroller at best. The studio may have been in a tent, or a rented room at a local hotel or at someone’s house. The appointment modalities have been listed. A few accessories usually accompanied the studio attire: a heavy curtain, something to serve as a chair, elegant or basic. Perhaps the locals would have had props that the cameraman could use, borrow at the moment, or perhaps a photo would be considered on the house as payment for the use of the prop. In more populated areas, the studio could have more permanence. The photographs were in demand, but considered expensive for the farming family trying to survive on their new property.

Another thing for residents to consider was the legality of the person behind the camera. It appears that there was no certification required as to training or licensing at that time. in the Standard Preston 1901: ML Lemon, a photographer from El Paso, Texas, was arrested in Salt Lake City for passing forged tickets. Authorities had found in his possession photographic plaques used to produce $ 5 and $ 10 bills believed to be linked to some of Salt Lakes’ top financial firms.

The movement of people from the eastern part of the nation to the west indicated progress and development. Businesses and businesses have brought in photographers to present an illustrative report of how things were going, providing more information to attract settlers to this part of the country. The saying, a picture is worth a thousand words, came true as trains and wagons passed through the country.

True, there were men with the necessary skills and attributes before 1900, but the first person mentioned in the county newspapers of the time was in the Standard Preston in the spring of 1902. FD Huish was working in the Preston area and had left town for Lewiston, UT.

Some research suggests that he is a member of the Huish family then living in Weber County.

In 1905, a young Danish couple moved to Preston. NM Degn and his wife Bertha have operated Degn Photography here for many years. Before too long more arrived and there were at least three other photographers active in serving the public in Franklin County: RA Jones and NG Peterson, a L. Howell and Jack Anderson. There were probably others in Weston, Franklin, Oxford and, as Fairview considered himself to be in the making, maybe there too.

Watch for their stories in future editions of Citizen Preston. Anyone with information on Franklin County photographers prior to 1950 is welcome to contact me at 208-852-1898.