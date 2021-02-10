Fashion
Fashion designer urges people to ‘say no to dowry’ with latest bridal collection
Pakistani fashion designer Ali Xeeshan has developed a bridal couture collection that aims to make a statement against the centuries-old dowry tradition.
Photos in the Xeeshans collection titled Numaish have gone viral. The photos show a bride, draped in a traditional wedding ensemble and chunky jewelry, pulling a dowry cart with the groom seated on top.
The designer also posted a couture film on Instagram, which shows how the bride and her parents have to bear the burden of the dowry.
Shed light on the historic and alarming problem of families worried about saving money for their daughters’ dowry (jahez) instead of their much more important education. It’s time to put an end to this heavy tradition! Xeeshans official Instagram page captioned the video.
Accept it with love, an educated bride is much better than a billion in currency, another photo has been captioned.
Meanwhile, many people took to social media to support the initiative. Here’s what they said:
A strong and clear message: say no to the dowry!
In an attempt to root out the social scourge of dowry, one of the #PakistanBig names in fashion Ali Xeeshan showcased their brand new 2021 bridal collection titled Numaish ‘- A pledge against the age-old dowry tradition
Pretty bright https://t.co/jecfp96els
Ali Reza (@ Reza_Ali20) February 8, 2021
Very powerful photo of Lahore designer Ali Xeeshan
protesting against the dowry.
.@ PoliticalGuru3 @mehruuu_ @ ShirinSherbok2@ZebaQadar @TheTahirSarwar @KhawarCh @ ShahidaQureshi5 @ Qrs94 @ vangough123 @ N40Salma @ ambreen34 @ thewanderer311 @Mr_Memory @malhitabasher pic.twitter.com/hTFEoLXR07
Rashid Zia Cheema (@RZCheema) February 8, 2021
Ali Xeeshan’s Numaish campaign against the dowry is brilliant https://t.co/ZeHwJEyu29
Sonam (@ sonxm94) February 10, 2021
On the other hand, others felt it was ironic that the bridal clothes of the designer himself were really expensive. Here’s what they said:
Why isn’t anyone talking about the hypocrisy carried out by these fashion designers? Why are they never called for such unfair prices for their clothes? Also, who has Ali Xeeshan the right to make a dowry video when he sells a lehnga for 12lakh?
Jackie (@samuraijacckk) February 7, 2021
Ali Xeeshan wants to highlight the dowry / shaadi finance problem while selling 12 lakh rupay ke lehngay, okay.
N (@__Dragunov) February 7, 2021
A very powerful work by #UNWomen, in partnership with fashion designer Ali Zeeshan on this brilliant concept.
We fully support the anti-dowry campaign but the fact that the creator who gives this message is selling his bridals for millions of rupees is a bit contradictory. pic.twitter.com/AYfCiU8sJ8
Shad Begum (@ShadBegum) February 8, 2021
What is your opinion?
