Summerside’s Little Black Dress Moves to Larger Retail Space for March 1 Opening | Local business | Business

As some businesses downsize during the pandemic, Summerside’s Little Black Dress faces a different challenge: the need to expand into a larger space.

“The amount of inventory we have received is really amazing and we weren’t expecting it,” said Shawna Perry, store owner.

And to meet the need for additional space, the business is moving to a new, larger location at 227 Water Street, from its current location at 360 Water Street.

Perry plans to close his current location the last week of February to move into the new location in time for the March 1 opening. Perry has already done some minor renovations in the new space this month, such as updating bathroom fixtures, painting, creating dressing rooms, and installing new flooring.

NEW BUSINESS OWNER

Launched on February 10, 2020, the company celebrates its first anniversary on Wednesday. About a month after it opened, his business, like many others in Prince Edward Island, was forced to temporarily close in mid-March due to COVID-19 and reopen in June.

The experience as a new business owner during COVID-19 was stressful, but also a learning experience with the regulations put in place by the province regarding storage capacity, plexiglass and arrows on the ground .

The experience has also allowed him to monitor more closely the administrative and financial aspects, balance sheets and income statements of the company.

“It was crazy. I certainly didn’t expect my first year in business to go this way. But I’ve learned so much this year,” she said. “I will say I had a lot of support. I had a great staff and a lot of support from people in my area who really helped us.”

In addition, the mother of two young children, aged two and five, Perry, who grew up in Alberton, had a learning experience that balances work and family life. She had the support of the staff and changed her schedule to better balance the two.

“I didn’t know how much the company would demand of me,” she says. “I just realized that my home life and being a part of my child’s life is more important than anything else.”

STRONG SALES

She explained that there is a risk in moving to a bigger space and paying more for rent, but after talking to her accountant, she decided to move. Additionally, the store has increased sales since opening, including in January, which was the store’s highest month for sales to date.

“It’s really unheard of in January in retail,” Perry explained. “I know it took a while for our company to get their name out there and people to know we’re here, but I’m pretty confident now that we’re going to be doing more than enough sales, so I’m not. not too worried about the risk. “

Perry said the name Little Black Dress is inspired by early 20th century fashion designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. Chanel designed a little black dress for women to wear and share who had fathers or husbands who died in combat during wartime.

“This represents clothes that are meant to be kept in circulation,” Perry said.

The name of the store has also become a bit misleading, especially since December when it started buying and selling men’s clothing. For men, there are work clothes, such as suits, shirts and ties, as well as jeans, sweaters, sneakers, jackets and golf wear. The idea behind the business is to buy and sell “high end” and quality clothing at a lower price than buying brand new.

“Many of the items here are lightly used items purchased locally in Prince Edward Island. We also buy new items at different auctions. We have a few local artists and designers providing us with new items, but the majority are lightly used items brought in from locals, ”she said.

ONLINE SALES AND PRIVATE SHOPPING

Online sales have also played an important role in the business. It sells primarily to locals, but also throughout Atlantic Canada and across the country in places like Alberta and British Columbia. Perry reaches out to potential customers once or twice a week on Facebook by posting a video showing the newcomers that week.

But Perry recently had a shock with his first international sale to a client in Florida. The Florida customer purchased locally made yoga mat racks and sporting goods.

“I was very excited about it,” Perry said.

Running a business during the pandemic also motivated Perry to offer unique services to meet his sales targets.

For one thing, every Friday night a group of up to nine people can reserve the store for themselves after hours and shop privately.

“We call this our private shopping parties,” she says. “We are booked until the end of March for this.”

Perry also offers stylish boxes for people who aren’t comfortable shopping in public.

“Basically you just need to tell us the sizes you take and a basic description of what you are looking for, for example if you want work clothes or casual clothes, and we go through our store and assemble a box of items in your sizes. You can pick it up contactlessly or we can deliver it to you, ”she says.

Perry added that the buyer has 48 hours to try everything at home and only pay for the items you want. And, if the customer doesn’t want any of the items, they can simply return the box to the store within 48 hours. “

“Different things like this have definitely helped us maintain sales, so we’ve kept pushing these things forward and we still do and they’re very popular.

