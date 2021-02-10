Karan Johar carried a Louis Vuitton man-handbag worth Rs 3.5 Lakhs

Say what you want from Karan Johar, man knows how to dress to impress.

Often times you’ll see him in an outfit that always turns heads.

Karan is known to be passionate about the brand, which means he is quite familiar with his luxury brands. For example, there was recently this instance when he dressed from head to toe with Louis Vuitton pieces.

Well, very recently yet he did something similar, where he was again dressed in pieces from the brand choices. However, it was her handbag that caught our attention.

Let’s start with her outfit.

Karan is seen here wearing a rather sick Dust Of Gods camouflage jacket, a pair of dark denim, and a black T-shirt.

Along with that, he also has a pair of rather pretty militaristic sneakers from Balenciaga. The mask he wears is from Balenciaga again.

The jacket, in particular, is something quite eye-catching. This is a personalized piece from Dust Of Gods, a high-end street fashion brand.

They are known to reuse older clothes and make wacky pieces, which cost a bomb.

Because each of their parts is made using materials they find, none of their parts are exactly the same – they all have a few minor differences.

The particular jacket that we see Karan wearing is from their Now & Never series, which starts at $ 1,750 or Rs 1.28 Lakhs. All this before taxes and customs duties.

Then there are the sneakers he wears. These are the Triple S sneakers in military green from the Balenciagas 2021 collection, and man, are they a job.

These sneakers cost $ 975, or Rs 71,000, plus imports and customs.

We also see a pair of rather dope shades from Gucci.

However, the centerpiece of his ensemble should be the bag or wallet he carries.

Karan is seen here with a rather quirky piece from Louis Vuitton, which really looks like it was designed for kids, thanks to the cartoon embroidered on it.

The bag is an iteration of the Louis Vuittons Keepall Bandouliere line of bags.

These are part of a capsule collection designed by the king of streetwear, Virgil Abloh, to commemorate his film, Zoom With Friends.

Since the bag has a very limited production and was designed by Abloh himself, the bag costs a bomb.

The murder or the wallet retails for $ 3,499 or Rs 2.6 Lakhs. Add to that your usual customs and import duties and you easily look at a price of 3.5-3.8 Lakhs Rs.

If that doesn’t prove that for Karan it’s all about brands and incredible pricing, then we don’t know what will. The man looks dope, we have to say it.