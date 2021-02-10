Fashion
How fashion brands can act more sustainably throughout 2021
In his first exclusive for WhichPLM, Jacob Lane offers advice to fashion companies to act more sustainably in 2021. Jacob is a London-based fashion and lifestyle writer with an interest in sustainability developments and innovations.
2021 was marked by further outcry over climate change and weak sustainability efforts by some of the world’s largest companies.
Fashion brands that continue with pre-pandemic mass production will find it difficult to encourage sales, as consumers move to support more sustainable businesses. To keep pace, fashion brands must dedicate 2021 to redefining sustainability.
In this article, we’ve rounded up five ways fashion brands can act more sustainably in 2021 to create a better future for people and our planet.
Invest in efficient recycling
350,000 tons textile waste is sent to landfill each year for incineration. This creates significant carbon emissions and has a huge impact on the health of our planet. With statistics like these widely available and consumers more educated than ever about fashion waste, the change is coming.
Research shows that consumers are increasingly buying clothing from sustainable sources. As such, it is imperative for brands in 2021 to embrace sustainability in their work whether by doing more recycling efforts in the workplace, adopting renewable technology or using clothing from sustainable sources.
Consumers want transparency
Transparency is a game changer. When fashion brands are transparent about their practices and their efforts to be more sustainable, they often attract more loyal customers who are happy to support them in the long term.
So it goes without saying that fashion brands in 2021 that are transparent about their processes will be more successful thanks to increased consumer confidence.
Consumers want to have all the information at their disposal in order to be able to visualize the impact of their clothing choices on others and on the environment.
Transparency helps empower the consumer, enabling them to make environmentally friendly choices that provide satisfaction, sales and support at every stage of the fashion process.
Upcycling to reduce waste
Since the lockdown began in 2020 (here in the UK, as well as other countries), more consumers than ever have turned to up-cycling. It is the process of transforming existing clothing or textile materials into something new, be it a new product, garment or material.
Upcycling helps keep these products out of landfill, providing long-term value to consumers and the planet. Fashion brands should therefore encourage recycling of their clothing by designing versatile clothing with materials that can be reused later.
Second-hand shopping is all the rage
In addition to supporting eco-friendly fashion brands, consumers are opting for second-hand shopping. And, while the pandemic has temporarily put an end to people visiting charity stores and rummaging through shelves, that hasn’t stopped bargain hunters from doing their research online.
Used shopping apps like Depop and ThredUp Saw a huge increase in the number of users throughout 2020. And this trend is only expected to continue in 2021, when the younger generations will be increasingly informed about the waste of fast fashion and feel inspired to make a change.
Ecolabels to safeguard sustainability claims
Educating consumers about their environmental impact and informing people about the true sustainability claims of various products is a great way to encourage sustainable purchasing choices.
As we know from inspiring climate influencers like David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg, education informs and empowers people to make the right choices for themselves and for the planet.
Eco-labels are a great way for fashion brands to educate their consumers about the item they are buying and its social and environmental benefits. These need to be certified by third parties such as the Forest Stewardship Council, Fairtrade or Energy Star but, once this process is completed, they can help to convey transparency to consumers.
Fashion brands need to start tackling some of the world’s major issues in the manufacture of their clothing, such as poverty, climate change, globalization and depletion of resources and eco-labels are a big step forward. good direction.
Final thoughts
Consumers are more determined than ever to change their shopping habits to improve the planet, wanting to buy clothes that have not only been produced in a sustainable way, but also where all workers have been paid fairly and the resources used have been provided. with care and in a sustainable manner.
If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that by working together, we can each play our part to improve the lives of others with fair and environmentally responsible purchasing choices.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]