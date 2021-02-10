How fashion brands can act more sustainably throughout 2021

In his first exclusive for WhichPLM, Jacob Lane offers advice to fashion companies to act more sustainably in 2021. Jacob is a London-based fashion and lifestyle writer with an interest in sustainability developments and innovations.

2021 was marked by further outcry over climate change and weak sustainability efforts by some of the world’s largest companies.

Fashion brands that continue with pre-pandemic mass production will find it difficult to encourage sales, as consumers move to support more sustainable businesses. To keep pace, fashion brands must dedicate 2021 to redefining sustainability.

In this article, we’ve rounded up five ways fashion brands can act more sustainably in 2021 to create a better future for people and our planet.

Invest in efficient recycling

350,000 tons textile waste is sent to landfill each year for incineration. This creates significant carbon emissions and has a huge impact on the health of our planet. With statistics like these widely available and consumers more educated than ever about fashion waste, the change is coming.

Research shows that consumers are increasingly buying clothing from sustainable sources. As such, it is imperative for brands in 2021 to embrace sustainability in their work whether by doing more recycling efforts in the workplace, adopting renewable technology or using clothing from sustainable sources.

Consumers want transparency

Transparency is a game changer. When fashion brands are transparent about their practices and their efforts to be more sustainable, they often attract more loyal customers who are happy to support them in the long term.

So it goes without saying that fashion brands in 2021 that are transparent about their processes will be more successful thanks to increased consumer confidence.

Consumers want to have all the information at their disposal in order to be able to visualize the impact of their clothing choices on others and on the environment.

Transparency helps empower the consumer, enabling them to make environmentally friendly choices that provide satisfaction, sales and support at every stage of the fashion process.

Upcycling to reduce waste

Since the lockdown began in 2020 (here in the UK, as well as other countries), more consumers than ever have turned to up-cycling. It is the process of transforming existing clothing or textile materials into something new, be it a new product, garment or material.

Upcycling helps keep these products out of landfill, providing long-term value to consumers and the planet. Fashion brands should therefore encourage recycling of their clothing by designing versatile clothing with materials that can be reused later.

Second-hand shopping is all the rage

In addition to supporting eco-friendly fashion brands, consumers are opting for second-hand shopping. And, while the pandemic has temporarily put an end to people visiting charity stores and rummaging through shelves, that hasn’t stopped bargain hunters from doing their research online.

Used shopping apps like Depop and ThredUp Saw a huge increase in the number of users throughout 2020. And this trend is only expected to continue in 2021, when the younger generations will be increasingly informed about the waste of fast fashion and feel inspired to make a change.

Ecolabels to safeguard sustainability claims

Educating consumers about their environmental impact and informing people about the true sustainability claims of various products is a great way to encourage sustainable purchasing choices.

As we know from inspiring climate influencers like David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg, education informs and empowers people to make the right choices for themselves and for the planet.

Eco-labels are a great way for fashion brands to educate their consumers about the item they are buying and its social and environmental benefits. These need to be certified by third parties such as the Forest Stewardship Council, Fairtrade or Energy Star but, once this process is completed, they can help to convey transparency to consumers.

Fashion brands need to start tackling some of the world’s major issues in the manufacture of their clothing, such as poverty, climate change, globalization and depletion of resources and eco-labels are a big step forward. good direction.

Final thoughts

Consumers are more determined than ever to change their shopping habits to improve the planet, wanting to buy clothes that have not only been produced in a sustainable way, but also where all workers have been paid fairly and the resources used have been provided. with care and in a sustainable manner.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that by working together, we can each play our part to improve the lives of others with fair and environmentally responsible purchasing choices.