Designer Wardha Saleem shares details on Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding dress





Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari tries on the wedding dress. Photo: Wardha Saleem No diamonds were used in wedding dress, says designer Wardha Saleem

Bakhtawar’s wedding dress took 7 months, designer says

Wardha describes Bakhtawar as a ‘dream bride’ for every brand

Designer Wardha Saleem on Wednesday dismissed speculation that Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari’s wedding dress was adorned with diamonds, gold and was extremely expensive. “We also didn’t use any gold thread or diamonds on this dress,” designer Wardha Saleem said, laughing as she spoke to Bbc urdu. Saleem said his brand uses the most decent designs for wedding dresses. She revealed that Bakhtawar’s wedding dress contained the highest quality and decent material from local markets in Pakistan. Read more: In pictures: a glimpse of Bakhtawar Bhutto’s reception Saleem said Bakhtawar’s silk muslin was handcrafted locally. “As a brand, we use the best local material [for bridal dresses] available in Pakistan, ”she said. Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari in her wedding dress. Photo: Wardha Saleem When asked if she felt nervous when designing the dress for Bakhtawar’s big day, Saleem replied that it was not true. “You can tell I was excited and not under pressure,” she said, adding that the team enjoyed working on the dress knowing how confident Bakhtawar was in their brand. Saleem called Bakhtawar a “dream bride” for any brand, saying that during the very first meetings between the two to discuss the dress, Bakhtawar told them she had no doubts about their abilities. “We had some discussions about customizing the dress,” she says. “However, Bakhtawar never interfered in our work.” Saleem revealed that it took 45 artisans to work on Bakhtawar’s wedding dress, adding that they spent 7,000 hours making the dress. “The reason this dress took so long is that it is hand woven and we used the best material available. We worked on it for 7 months and for two to three months we worked twice 24 hours, ”she added. Wardha again described Bakhtawar as a ‘dream bride’, claiming that she showed complete confidence and self-confidence in making the dress. “We finalized the details in our first meeting or two. After that our approach was so strong that nothing else was needed,” she said. “It often happens that when making wedding dresses, customers often ask their designers to send them pictures of the dress. However, I personally think this happens when customers don’t trust their creators, ”she added. “I think another reason why this is happening is that everyone dreams of their big day and they want everything to be perfect. However, Bakhtawar was not like that at all and trusted us totally. “said Saleem.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos