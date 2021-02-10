Fashion
Gifts for Valentine’s Day for the Girl Outdoor
With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s high time to get 2021 off to a good start by giving your daughter a gift she’ll love. While the flowers and chocolate are nice, they’re also incredibly cliché when there are superior options if you’re reorienting yourself outdoors. For the girl who isn’t afraid to get dirty and dirty, here is a list of safe gifts you can use on your next trip to the outdoors. All you have to do is swipe your credit card.
Billabong hooded towel
For the Waterwoman
While there are a number of surf ponchos on the market, most are designed for men, which means an excessively oversized fit. The Billabongs Hooded Towel was created especially for water ladies and features a feminine tie-dye pattern to complement its comfortable construction. Made from heavyweight cotton, the towel includes a front pocket and a pull-on hood for extra warmth. If your daughter struggles with the chills after surfing or needs a more streamlined change system, the hooded towel may be right up her alley. [$69; billabong.com]
Garmin Lily smartwatch
For the fitness guru
Designed by women for women, the Lily is Garmins’ smallest smartwatch to date and was created with fashion in mind while delivering the health and fitness benefits you know and love. Available in classic and sporty options, the watch is available in a variety of colors and features a 34mm watch case and an elegant patterned lens. The Lily tracks your steps, sleep, stress, and energy levels and offers a collection of wellness apps for yoga, walking, cardio, mindful breathing, and more. The watch offers up to five days of battery life and keeps you connected on the go with the ability to receive calls and texts. For women passionate about monitoring their health while staying on top of the latest fashion trends, the Lily is a match made in heaven. [From $200; buy.garmin.com]
Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill
For the camper
Camping is the perfect way to escape COVID time warp and spend quality screen-free time with a loved one. But homeless camping can be a far from ideal experience. In an effort to combat the night without fire, Snow Peak designed the Takibi Fire and Grill, the stainless steel grill is compact and easily transportable. Weighing 32 pounds, the kit includes a grill net, grill deck, take-and-carry chimney, and baseplate, all of which fit in the included carrying case. Whether she prefers bonfires in the backyard or camping along the coast, the Takibi Fire and Grill is sure to heat things up. [$319; snowpeak.com]
Patagonia Macro Puff Duvet
For the Road Tripper
Nothing is more essential on a road trip or impromptu winter drinks than a quick heat fix. Available in three colors, the Patagonias Macro Puff Quilt is almost as large as a queen-size blanket but fits small in a storage bag, making it ideal for travel. The blanket features a lightweight water resistant shell, synthetic insulation with the warmth and compactness of down, and webbing loops at all four corners for hanging or attaching to a cushion. Weighing in at around 1 pound, the Macro Puff is lightweight while still remaining incredibly warm. Nothing says I love you better than the gift of cozy comfort. [$249; patagonia.com]
Nemo Fillo Elite Luxury Hiking Pillow
For the hiker
Sharing a night out in the backcountry is sure to be a good time, but sleeping on the ground doesn’t always equate to a good night’s rest. The award-winning Fillo Elite from Nemo Equipments is ultralight and features a soft jersey cover for extra comfort. Made from 100% post-consumer Primaloft insulation, the pillow is easy to inflate, includes a machine washable pillowcase, and fits in a storage bag smaller than a lime. If you’re looking for eight hours of sleep on the floor, the Fillo Elite is the answer. Because when she’s happy, you’ll probably be happy too. [$54; nemoequipment.com]
Osprey Mutant 38 Backpack
For the climber
Ospreys Mutant 38 is a mid-size backpack with a myriad of features that make it ideal for long days on the rock. Consciously designed for climbers, the backpack features a back panel with snow fabric, internal hydration cuff, glove-friendly buckles, compression straps and a reverse wrap. In addition, the pack offers many options for storage and storage of equipment (a rope attachment, internal compression, buckles for double belt equipment, a binding for transporting ice equipment, ski transport to frame in A, the list is long). If your daughter likes to look cool while keeping her gear organized, the Mutant 38 is the gift. [$170; osprey.com]
Eko Yoga Mat stores
For the Yogi
While there are many yoga mats, few are created with the environment in mind. Made using a zero waste manufacturing process, Madukas Eko mat is made from sustainably harvested tree rubber, is biodegradable and non-toxic. The mat was developed by a group of yoga teachers, is 5mm thick and offers a naturally grippy surface. Help your wife improve her practice by providing her with a mat that both of you will feel good in. [$92; manduka.com]
Troy Lee Designs Ace 2.0 Gloves
For the biker
When it comes to cycling, a sturdy pair of gloves works wonders. TLD Ace 2.0 Gloves are thoroughly researched, designed and tested before they hit the shelves, so when you buy a pair you know you’re getting a quality product. Features include a slip-on design, compression cuff, single-layer perforated palm, silicone printed fingers for lever grip, and a conductive index and thumb. The Ace comes in three different color options, so you can choose her favorite or buy them all so she can mix and match the contents of her heart. [$36; troyleedesigns.com]
