In typical Tampa fashion, the Super Bowl boat parade will hit the water on Wednesday





It’s time to raise the flags and fire the cannons as the Bucs’ boat parade descends the Hillsborough River on Wednesday to celebrate their historic Super Bowl victory. Just as Tampa Bay fans saw last fall with the Stanley Cup, now it’s the Lombardi Trophy’s turn to take part in a socially distant parade. The Bucs will depart from Armature Works at 1 p.m. before heading down the river, looping around Davis Island, and ending at Sparkman Wharf. The team plans to be there at 2 p.m. Masks will be required – per the city decree which expires Feb.13 – along the parade route and fans are urged to stretch along the road for several miles to maintain social distancing. The boat parade will also be televised live and shared on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, City of Tampa and FOX 13 News. The following bridges will be temporarily closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as the parade approaches and will reopen immediately after passing the Lombardi Trophy: Laurel Street Bridge

Cass Street Bridge

Kennedy Boulevard Bridge

Brorein Street Bridge

Platt Street Bridge Boaters can be in the water during the parade, however, they cannot participate in the parade and must stay 50 feet from the parade ships. Violations could lead to criminal charges, officials warn. Local, state, and federal law enforcement partners will align the route to ensure safety and compliance. The following parking options are recommended for fans attending the event: Poe Garage and Tampa Convention Center Garage – Event flat rate of $ 10

Fort Brooke Garage and Pam Iorio Garage – $ 2 per hour

Palm Garage in Ybor – $ 1 an hour (visitors can take the free TECO streetcar to downtown)

Surface lots – $ 1 per hour

For more parking options, visit tampa.gov/parking/programs/event-parking A designated ADA accessible area will be available on the Tampa Riverwalk behind the Tampa Convention Center to watch the parade. The Tampa Bay Lightning Boat Parade (FOX / file) The team said they plan to have a much bigger celebration later in the year and hopefully when the pandemic is under control.

