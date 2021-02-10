Fashion
Holly Willoughby turns 40 with a special dress
Anyone who has celebrated a locked out birthday (which is, now most of us) will likely experience the feeling of disappointment at not being able to have celebrations with loved ones.
Someone who probably thinks that today is This morning presenter Holly Willoughby, though she’s found a really special way to keep her mom’s spirit with her on an important birthday.
Holly turns 40 today (February 10) and even though she misses her parents, a floral dress keeps them connected.
The presenter took to Instagram to share a side-by-side image of herself today, posing with birthday decorations and a return photo of her mother. While the snaps are years apart, both women wear the same black floral dress.
“This photo of my mother was taken on her 40th birthday at the party she had in the garden. I remember that day so clearly. It’s a strange thing to reach the age that you remember your mom is! Said Holly.
“I asked her if she had kept the dress on and of course she had … Strange moment closing it this morning, wondering how she felt for her big day … I can’t be with it. my mom or dad today but wearing this in their honor makes me feel closer to them … I love you Mumma! “
We love this sweet idea! And that’s not the only way Holly sounded in the big 4 0. She already shared this while filming. Dancing on the ice, her colleagues had launched her birthday week with decorations and cakes.
“Thank you @dancingonice to make me feel so special … it started my birthday week in style … honestly I felt extremely spoiled today with all the decorations and the cake !!!! Thank you …. I love you in pieces! “
So while this probably isn’t the 40th Holly had in mind, it looks like she’s definitely enjoying it. Happy birthday, Holly!
