Fashion designer Niiamar launches documentary on Prime Video





NEW YORK, February 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Fashion and costume designer Niiamar is launching his first documentary on Prime Video. The documentary, dubbedNIIAMAR: That’s what it is,captures the inspiring experiences and challenges facing fashion and costume designer Niiamar Felder. Ready for a breakthrough in the fashion industry, NIIAMAR showcases the entrepreneurial spirit of flamboyant talent. In this 26 minute film narrative, Niiamar designs a fall collection (2014), with a host of friends, all adding High Passion and High Drama. Niiamar graduated from Florida A&M University (FAMU) and has been a fashion and costume designer for over 13 years and has dressed the Who’s, Who’s social and entertainment illuminares. His designs have been featured at New York Fashion Week, in national TV commercials (Lifetime’s, 24 Hour Cat Walk, HollyScoop and CBS Sports, We Need To Talk) and in a number of award-winning theater productions on Off-Broadway. As a seasoned professional, Niiamar has seen the ups and downs of the industry; however, this young designer, looking for a break, is determined to defy all expectations. Explaining his motivation for creating the documentary, Niiamar said: “I just wanted to share my talent and my creations. A business card that will hopefully open the door to opportunities to expand the brand and inspire others. I also think it is necessary to share my challenges so that everyone knows how hard I am working towards my dream and always grab an opportunity when it is presented to me. “ Far from the average, NIIAMAR is both a documentary and theater lover’s dream. It offers great insight for aspiring designers and those with an eye and passion for fashion. In fact, viewers are already weighing in on the film. A Prime Video viewer said: “NIIAMAR is such a great watch! It’s hilarious and straightforward – but most of all, very knowledgeable and extremely talented. If you love fashion, you’re going to love this documentary.” NIIAMAR is available to stream on Prime Video in the US and UK. For more information or to start watching the documentary, visit: United States https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08T6F4D3W/ UK https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08T6FPCGY/ Learn more about Niiamar’s work at https://www.niiamar.com . Media contact: Lisa Chance

