The secret change dress the Duchess of Cambridge brought to hospital when Prince George was born





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave the Lindo wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London with their newborn son Prince George of Cambridge in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski / PA Images) The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly took a pink dress to hospital with her as she was due to give birth to her first child, according to a fashion journalist. Bethan Holt was speaking at an event at the launch of her book ‘Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style’. She revealed that she had heard that Kate went to Paddington Hospital in London while in labor with her first child, she had prepared with more than one option to wear during her first public appearance as a mother. Kate wore a blue polka dot dress on the steps of the Lindo Wing as she and her husband, Prince William, greeted the media, while cradling their son, Prince George, but she had a pink dress on hold though the baby had been a girl. The Duchess also nodded at the late Princess Diana as she planned her outfits to leave the hospital with her babies, Holt explained. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George of Cambridge. The Duchess has also reportedly packed a pink dress. (Images by Dominic Lipinski / PA) She said, “She gave different messages to the three children. She was relaxed for George. “Her dress for Charlotte was white, she had high heels and a big blow-dry. She looked seriously glamorous and it was the same day. She was a powerful woman, a royal moment. “With Louis, he was born on St. George’s Day and she wore a red and white dress [when they left hospital]. “They were the same colors Diana wore when she left the hospital with Prince Harry. You can see the intention behind them and the progression.” While Louis was Kate’s third child, he was her second son, as Harry was to Diana. Composite showing the similarities between the look of Kate leaving the hospital with Louis in 2018 and that of Diana as she left the hospital in 1984 with Harry. (Anwar Hussein / Getty Images) Holt, who is the Daily Telegraph’s news and fashion reporting director, said the Kate and Diana comparison was “inevitable” once Prince William and Kate’s engagement was confirmed. But she added, “People compared her to Diana, if she was wearing something vaguely like Diana has never worn, which is easy because there are hundreds of photos of Diana. “There’s always been that pressure. Overall she’s done a brilliant job of showing who she is, she’s her own person, her own way of dressing, the casual and the high street, she put his own imprint on it. “ The story continues Holt noted an outfit that could have been a more deliberate nod to Kate’s late mother-in-law. Kate wore this dress to the Diplomatic Corps dinner in 2019, the same week that a similar dress from Diana was back in the news. (Victoria Jones – WPA Pool / Getty Images) In 2019, Kate wore a long dark blue gown to the Queen’s Diplomatic Corps Dinner at Buckingham Palace. In the same week, Diana’s famous “John Travolta” dress was back in the news as it was obtained by Historic Royal Palaces for their collection. The dresses being so similar, Holt wondered if there was a deliberate choice by Kate for the important dinner. Watch: The Duchess of Cambridge’s Style Evolution: How to Recreate Her Most Memorable Looks

