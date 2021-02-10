Rihanna is building a lingerie empire to compete with Victoria’s Secret

Two-year-old Rihanna’s online lingerie brand Savage X Fenty gives Victoria’s Secret a tame look. At the annual Savage Fashion Show, women strut their stuff in crotchless teddies, see-through bras and heart-shaped nipple covers to the throbbing music of Travis Scott and Lizzo. But when you take a closer look, you start to notice some stark differences between the upstart and his 43-year-old predecessor. While the Victoria’s Secret show was known for its skinny models, Savage embraces diversity in all its forms, featuring women and men of all sizes, skin tones and ages, including pregnant women and drag guys. queens.

This strategy resonates clearly. The brand has grown rapidly, generating an estimate $ 150 million in 2020 revenue, with 200% year-over-year growth and 3.9 million Instagram followers. This growth is about to accelerate. Today, Savage announces exclusively with Fast company that it landed $ 115 million in Series B financing from L Catterton, a private equity firm linked to French luxury conglomerate LVMH, bringing Savage’s valuation to over $ 1 billion. A portion of this funding will fuel Savage’s upcoming physical store rollout, bringing the Savage digital experience to life. Savage’s goal is nothing less than to create a lingerie empire.

Sexiness of the female gaze

Savage is only one part of Rihanna’s rapidly growing business empire, but arguably the one with the highest growth potential, given its mass market price tag. Its other brands – Fenty Beauty, Fenty Maison and Fenty Skin – are all built in partnership with LVMH, whose expertise is the creation of luxury brands. With Savage, Rihanna wants to create an accessible brand with prices that start at less than $ 10 a bra. She built the brand in partnership with Tech Style Fashion Group, known for its portfolio of affordable subscription-based brands, such as ShoeDazzle and Kate Hudson’s activewear line, Fabletics. For $ 49.95 per month, which can be used as store credit, Savage customers can unlock cheaper member-only prices.

In some ways, Savage is an expression of Rihanna’s public figure, carefully cultivated over the past 15 years of her pop star career. Inspired by women before her like Madonna and Mariah Carey, Rihanna often performs in sexy outfits associated with a message about empowering women. As CEO and Creative Director of Savage, Rihanna wants to create a brand where women have firm control over their bodies and their sexual experience. Savage’s day-to-day operations are led by Co-Chairs Christiane Pendarvis and Natalie Guzman, women of color who previously held leadership positions at Gap and Dermstore respectively. But Rihanna is intimately involved in product development and branding. “We don’t see her as the ‘face of the brand’, which implies that she is the celebrity that sustains,” says Pendarvis. “She is intimately involved in everything we do, from selecting the fabrics to creating the fashion show.”

In the post-# MeToo era, marketing an overtly sexy brand is a tricky business, but Savage distinguishes between sex-positive and “sexy” defined by a male-dominated culture. Victoria’s Secret began to decline in 2016, after years of dominating the women’s underwear industry, in part because its overused marketing was directed at the male gaze, rather than the way women saw themselves. (This was exacerbated by reports of misogyny and sexual harassment within the company and the CEO close relationship with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.) The rapid decline of Victoria’s Secret has created space for the emergence of new lingerie brands. But while other female-founded underwear startups, such as ThirdLove and Lively, have played down sexuality to focus on comfort, Rihanna has chosen to lean into sex appeal – on her own terms. “She’s not apologizing,” Pendarvis says. “What she does is for herself and not for anyone else. That’s what we try to embody at Savage: to give that power and control back to all women.

Everyone deserves to feel sexy

While Savage’s Instagram feed and fashion shows tend to feature the collection’s sexiest pieces, Pendarvis, who leads product design, says the brand is actually focused on creating a wide range. aesthetics. In addition to the plunge bras with cutouts, there are comfortable bralettes and unlined t-shirt bras. “We are not afraid of sexuality – it’s part of the female identity,” she says. “But we want to give women the freedom to define it however they want. For some women, it may be a more relaxed and comfortable product. And that can change over time, or even throughout the day. The way she wants to present herself with a partner may be different from the way she shows up to lounging in the house on a Saturday. “