11 striped dresses to love forever





Put your joggers aside for a hot minute, it’s time to talk to the dresses. Whether it’s the wintry weather that puts you off wearing them so often, or it’s your trusty work-from-home uniform that favors lounge wear, it’s time to welcome dresses into your life to sprinkle a hint again. of spring joy in your wardrobe. It is about opting for vivid printed dresses that will update your outfits with minimal effort; try the graphic patterns for a maximalist look, let yourself be carried away by animal motifs or go for one of the spring / summer 2021 trends, stripes. Kenneth Ize spring / summer 2021 Jason Wu spring / summer 2021 Spotted all over the runway for Spring / Summer 2021, we saw Kenneth Ize show off fringed technicolor iterations layered over matching pants and Jason Wu championed belted kaftan styles in cool hues. And they were in good company Versace, Celine, Zimmermann, Marc Jacobs and Altuzarra also pleaded for striped dresses for the coming season. Whether you love a universally flattering midi dress, generally go for mini dresses, or prefer a maxi style, we’ve rounded up the best striped dresses for spring. Shop the best striped dresses Tree and Horse Garden Dress Best Striped Dresses: Baum Und Pferdgarten

Whistles dress Best Striped Dresses: Whistles Rixo dress Best striped dresses: Rixo When the lock is lifted, there’s no denying that the wrap will reach new heights. Brunch plans, dinner dates and even summer garden parties are going to call for wow, sequin-style Rixos dresses. Sylie striped sequined dress, 335

Ted Baker dress Best Striped Dresses: Ted Baker For a subtle take on the print, opt for this Ted Baker style with sporty striped details. Try it on a turtleneck top with knee high boots for a 60s touch. Ted BakerSofiyya dress at Next, 159

Sika dress Best striped dresses: Sika Thinking of warmer days, this stunning dress will accompany you on any summer occasion in the future. Handcrafted in Ghana, it also has handy pockets for your phone or lippie. ShopBeeko dress at Sika, 195

Zara dress Best striped dresses: Zara A striped midi shirt dress is the style that you will keep in your wardrobe for years to come. Wear it with heels and with sneakers for all the occasions of the future. Striped dress at Zara, 49.99 Images: Getty Other images: courtesy of the brands

