Fashion embraces the future Augmented reality, QR codes and new mashups are getting things done

MFurther into 2021 and aiming for a more inventive and positive approach to design, the fashion world is stepping out of its comfort zone in some interesting boots, we might add.

Consider using augmented reality experiences and QR codes to woo shoppers, a fashion show that for the first time includes men and the partnership between a legendary design house and a Swiss Olympic-level equestrian.

Here’s what’s making the buzz in the fashion world:

Rodeo residence

Open to the public on Rodeo Drive, Louis Vuitton’s Temporary residence presents the Men’s Spring-Summer 2021 collection through the larger than life universe of Zoooom adventures with friends. Beginning their journey during Digital Fashion Week 2020 in Paris, Zoooom with friends the characters pack their Louis Vuitton trunks and board sea containers heading east via the Seine.

The Virtual Friendship Adventure features both the characters and their bespoke containers amidst a full suite of male moments. Outside the building, personalized AR experiences keep people entertained as QR codes affixed to the facade disable SnapChat filters, allowing guests to interact with the animated characters of the incarnations, generating shareable content.

A new icon bag

The new Dior Caro bag, in supple black calfskin, is adorned with immediately recognizable Cannage stitching.

Already hailed as an icon, the latest Diors handbag, the Caro, is an exquisite everyday bag with a timeless look. Meticulously crafted in the house’s workshop in Italy, each bag receives over 18,000 stitches during the quilting process to create the subtle geometric weave of it.annoy.

The bag is available in the sizes Small (20x12x7cm) and Large (28x17x9cm) and in classic shades of black, gray, beige, ivory as well as red, sky blue, mint green and wind rose for a more avant-garde look. To complete the collection, exotic variations of shearling and raw denim. Find it in Dior boutiques and online at Dior.com. Price from $ 3800.

Herms Horse Punk Scarf

This design by Daiske Nomura is inspired by the many elements of the Emile Herms collection.

Inspired by the Emile Herms collection, the Horse Punk scarf, designed by Daiske Nomura, mixes equestrian heritage, house motifs and punk spirit in its latest version. The 100x100cm hand-rolled scarf uses Herms signature cashmere blended with silk. Find it online at hermes.com or in Hermès boutiques.

Herms confirms its commitment to be a sports equipment supplier at the highest level of equestrian competition, as Steve Guerdat, the experienced rider who has won the biggest international events, joins his team. Herms relies on its know-how, its exceptional know-how, its innovative creativity and its exceptional materials to support high-level driving through a team of partner riders.

In this way, it nourishes and maintains its equestrian history through a permanent dialogue between riders and saddlers while keeping them ultra stylish.

An exceptional Couture show

The show of the Valentino Haute Couture Code Temporal collection debuted at the Galleria Colonna in Rome.

Valentinos 2021 Spring Couture show at the Galleria Colonna in Rome, Pierpaolo Piccioli, in charge since 2016, has given the house a more refined and welcoming look. The collection, which marked the first time the house included men alongside women for a fashion show, had Piccioli creating clothes that felt eminently wearable.

The Baroque setting, with beats of Massive Attack in the background, offered a nice contrast to the beautifully cut contemporary works parading across the floor. No more grandiose wear and tear. In their place were perfectly executed works that accentuated the body rather than dominating it. Exaggerated rigs have made a comeback on the track, which we haven’t seen in a long time.

Named Code Temporal, the collection was Valentinos’ response to the weird year 2020. It showed a more subtle, more subtle palette of oatmeal, rust, khaki, mud and whites alongside a few pieces of neon in bright colors. A magnificent sculptural neoprene dress saw the house experimenting with new materials on traditional forms.

While classic Valentino capes have found themselves accentuating menswear and continuing the recent trend of gender fluidity in high fashion. In the end, it was a collection that was more about living here and now and using flawless craftsmanship to tell the story of the clothes anyone can aspire to wear.

These boots are made for walking

Will the new Louis Vuittons shoes work for you? The company’s latest effort, the Boot Pillow, is a contrast of materials. A soft, plush upper with a construction that hides its structured interior. Waterproof. Fun. Elegant. Easy to carry.

From tracksuits to dresses if you dare, they look great anywhere you want to go. Available in black, white and khaki. Find them in LV stores and online at louisvuitton.com.

To work

Taking a more traditional tact, Alexander McQueen continues to expand his offering of men’s boots. Example: black leather laces Worker’s boot in shiny black spazzolato calfskin, which sports an exaggerated toe shape and oversized combat rubber sole.

The design includes silver hardware and stitching details. Finished with a contrasting Alexander McQueen signature on the ribbon tabs. Functional and timeless, they can be a staple in any man’s wardrobe. Available in McQueen stores and online at mcqueen.com, priced at $ 895.

Tommy, Tommy, Tommy

The exhilarating aroma of the sea air, the fresh aromatic notes, evergreens and citrus fruits set the scene and mingle with deeper woody scents.

Tommy, tommy, tommy says the late, great Phillip Seymour Hoffman to Tom, played by Matt Damon in The talented Mr. Ripley as they slowly sail the Mediterranean on the schooner Dickie Greenleafs. Tom, it seems, was just Tom, and Hoffman had his proverbial “eye” on him. Good. . . Mr. Tom Ford also lives up to his old tricks.

The man who never stops released his latest perfume FRENCH RIVIERA, intended to capture the relaxed and sexy ambience of the Mediterranean.

Latest TF perfume blend of cypress, oak and driftwood to produce an aquatic, slightly smoky and woody scent with subtle citrus notes. Perfect for the coming spring, it’s refreshing and pleasant but not overwhelming. Like many of Tom Ford’s fragrances, it works well for both sexes and continues its long line of well-blended fragrances.

For those looking for a little escape (not all of us ??), this well packaged perfume is excellent. Available in 50ml for $ 134 and 100ml for $ 184. Find it on TomFord.com.