Khadi once a week: Pune Municipal Corporation bans staff from wearing jeans, t-shirts in office





The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has banned its employees from wearing jeans and t-shirts to work while urging them to use Khadi clothing once a week as a dress code. Elected officials, ordinary citizens, representatives and senior officials of private and government institutions visit municipal offices for official work. City staff and officers interact with visitors as representatives of the PMC. The dress of staff and civic officers plays an important role in their personality as representative of the civic body … It is the dress worn by the staff that gives the impression of the civic establishment to visitors, said the commissioner. Additional municipal Rubal Agarwal in an ordinance issued on the “Dress code for civic staff.” All civic staff, including officers, should pay attention to their personality and wear appropriate office clothes, she said, adding that the PMC publishes guidelines for the dress code to be followed in the office for all staff. and municipal officers, with the exception of those who received the uniform by the civic body. As per the guidelines, municipal employees must wear clothing suitable for government personnel when in the office on a daily basis. Female employees must wear a saree, salwar or churidar kurta, trousers with a kurta or shirt, and wear dupatta as required. Male employees must wear shirts, slacks or trousers. The dress should not be dark colors and with decorative work. City workers should not wear jeans and T-shirts in the office, according to the guidelines. The PMC also said municipal workers should wear Khadi clothing at least once a week on Friday. In addition, municipal workers must ensure that the clothes they wear are clean and in good condition, he said, all municipal workers should display their ID cards when in the office, according to the instructions. – Stay up to date with the latest news from Pune. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram string here. City workers were asked to put on appropriate footwear while in office, he said, women should wear chappals, sandals or shoes while men should wear shoes or sandals. No one should wear slippers, he added. The instructions also apply to all contract employees of municipal offices and to those who visit PMC offices as a consultant.







