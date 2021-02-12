Wearing dresses changed the way this man thinks about gender

Sebastiaan Vermeulen went viral after sharing photos of his house outfits, including skirts and dresses that are not considered traditional men’s clothing. Sebastiaan tells Men’s health why he started making his own clothes in the first place, and how experimenting with fluid gender fashion helped him express his masculinity.

A few years ago my wardrobe was made up exclusively of plain tees and dress shirts, and I realized that this reflected the way I saw myself; very vanilla, not bad, but rather boring. I decided my self-image needed some work and started going to the gym. Soon my shoulders moved past my wardrobe, and as a slightly tall guy with a slim waist, I found my off-the-peg options to be all incredibly boxy and baggy. Hiding my body in baggy shirts wasn’t helping me improve my self-image, so my epic wife made me a tight-fitting bright red shirt.

Before I knew it, I was making a second shirt myself, and then it hit me: I could do whatever I wanted. Deep V neck, boat necks, open back, sleeve length and style, long shirts, crop tops, I could go crazy. I quickly learned that I don’t really know what suits me and what doesn’t because I never thought beyond the men’s section at H&M. So I started to experiment and things evolved from there. I made myself shirts, sweaters, dresses, skirts, kilt, and now I am thinking of making a short blazer with a v-shape. I also made dresses and skirts for my wife and daughters .

In the summer of 2019, I had gained confidence in wearing my own queer shirts, but I hadn’t done pants-less outfits yet. Next, we were invited to a wedding where the dress code was “creative black tie”. Now, I don’t like the way I look in a suit, and I dreaded wearing a 95 degree three piece. Knowing the bride, I half-expected that some of the guests would show up in kilt anyway (one did), so I finally decided to jump in and make myself a dress without sleeves. I was so nervous when we got to church, but I left my costume at home on purpose, so the only way was to move on. Luckily, the dress matched the color theme of the wedding, and the bride and groom loved it. I think I made one or two in-laws a little nervous, but that didn’t stop everyone from having fun, and they got the idea in no time.

After this good initial experience, I had the confidence to become more public. First at the date with my wife, then at work, and out in town. My wife loves it. Of course, I stand out, so I sometimes catch people staring at me discreetly, but I just ignore it. Frankly, it surprised me how many women I catch these days glancing at my legs.

So far no one has given me a problem; honestly, i think most people just respect the courage it takes to go out in such unconventional clothes. If you own the choice you make, no one can put their finger on you without appearing uncertain about their own choice. In fact, sometimes I get real compliments from random people on the street which is a great feeling.

N. Stevens

Like many of us recently, I’ve been thinking about what I think it means to be a man. It bothered me not to think twice before seeing a woman in a suit, but the idea of ​​a man in a skirt just wasn’t over. I think a lot of men can understand this. It is a principle that applies to many gendered traits and habits. If it is acceptable for a woman to take on “masculine” attributes, but a man with so-called “feminine” qualities is socially unacceptable, it creates this subtle notion that men are socially more desirable or worthy than women. . Neither of us actively wants to send this message, but it’s there anyway.

I hated this idea and wanted to act against it. I realized that the only way this could change was if men began to openly embrace traditionally feminine characteristics. So I decided to throw out all my prejudices and try things that I wouldn’t have considered before. I was already making my own shirts, so it was a logical place to experiment.

N. Stevens

I was inspired by Jaden Smith’s flowing style; he’s proof that a man can look just plain good in a skirt. David Bowie certainly deserves an honorary mention as well, of course. When I think of new ideas, I always try to balance the difficult and the delicate. No one plays with these concepts like Ann Demeulemeester; she will hit you with heavy boots, dress pants and a lace tank top, and she will look great. I also really like the way Jean-Paul Gaultier can take a fancy classic and switch pants for a skirt without really altering the look.

My first dress had a medieval vibe a bit by accident, but for later projects I actually let myself be inspired by the story. A simple example would be the Scottish kilt or gladiator style skirt. None of this is new. When the French ruled Europe, every man with status wore tights, baggy shorts and high heels or thigh-high boots, and on some level, this look still works. I’m not going to cosplay Napoleon anytime soon, but I like to take elements of these looks and give them a contemporary twist.

N. Stevens

If you want to make a dress for yourself, I have some practical advice: make yourself the right fit for your body. Women’s dresses often have waist and bust seams that accentuate the female figure. If you want to accentuate your V-shape, you’ll need to space the shoulder seams more apart and the waist seam should probably go down a few inches.

It’s really one of those “you have nothing to fear but you fear yourself” situations. Most people are going to be fine with your choice! It’s so easy to forget, but most people are like you: understanding, considerate, and friendly. If someone gets mad at your outfit, too bad for them, you can’t always please everyone. I would start in a situation where you felt relatively safe, maybe with a partner or close friend, and I would take it from there. Once you have some public experience, you will quickly be more comfortable. I don’t think twice about how unusual my outfits are these days.

If you stay true to yourself and own your choices, most people will accept you very well. You know you’re going to stand out, so you’ll have to come to terms with the fact that some people will be surprised or ask questions first, but you have every right to expect them to remain decent and in my experience, they do. They are just curious, so have a respectful response ready for respectful questions. At the end of the day, it’s the same you, just a different piece of cloth. If someone suddenly values ​​you differently, that doesn’t reflect their character very well, and you should take that into account before you value their opinion.

Where I live in the Netherlands I have only seen two other men casually wearing dresses on the street, although I hear it is slowly spreading. When I first started wearing dresses, several friends and acquaintances started telling me that they loved wearing dresses around the house because they were so comfortable.

Most men still dress conservatively, but many seem to realize that conservative invariably means uninspired. Men all over the world have started looking for ways to express their identity more accurately and openly, which means thinking outside the box. Just watch / r / malefashionadvice, where 3 million people are looking for a better way to present themselves. The handbag is slowly spreading among men, although we still have to call it a “murse” because of our fear of being associated with femininity. Sports leggings are another example, and skinny jeans of course!

After my photos of my outfits went semi-viral on Reddit, I was overwhelmed with the positive responses; people seemed to like the idea and said they hoped it would become more mainstream. Others were more critical, saying the clothes weren’t really seen as a dress, but more like a T-shirt or long tunic. We ended up having a discussion on where the line should be, but frankly I think that misses the point; they also sell oversized sweaters and long shirts in the women’s clothing department. I don’t care if we call it a dress or a long shirt without pants, I think it looks good, I know the fit is great so I’m going to wear it. If calling it a long shirt helps spread the idea, let’s call it a long shirt!

These days, I try not to think in terms like feminine and masculine anymore. I am not just “a man”, I am Sebastiaan. I could tear up at a sad movie, and I wear dresses because I love the way they look and they’re incredibly comfortable. I also love to pump iron to challenge myself and I love working with wood and metal because there is no desire to make your own furniture. Exploring all of my sides, female, male and more, is an ongoing process, and it is a journey that I expect to be for the rest of my life.

