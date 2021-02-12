Victoria Beckham opts for comfort over glamor at a fashion label | Victoria beckham

Victoria Beckham feels optimistic but realistic about the future of fashion and focuses on comfort and longevity rather than glamor.

Denim and dresses in soft jersey or georgette that can be worn at home or dressed up after closure with removable corset belts are at the heart of her new collection. Personalization has been reduced to reflect a lack of demand.

These are seasonless pieces that are rooted in reality, said Beckham, casually dressed in a baseball cap and t-shirt for a Zoom call from Miami, where she has been based since Christmas Day.

It has always been my ethic that I want women to get rid of my clothes. If we all came out of lockdown focused on buying things we want to wear for years to come, that would be a great result for the environment, although don’t get me wrong, I still want women to buy my stuff.

A piece from Victoria Beckham’s Fall / Winter 2021 collection. Photograph: PR Image / Victoria Beckham

Beckham has pulled out of this season’s digital-only London Fashion Week, which begins February 19, in favor of transition seasons with a commercially-oriented collection already sold to retail partners. The clothes were photographed at the Hayward Gallery in London last month, with Beckham and a stylist directing the shoot remotely from the United States.

Our strategic vision for the company this season is to recognize where we are right now, Beckham said, adding that the seasonal fashion schedule seems less relevant because we don’t know when we will come out of lockdown. Some people’s toes curl at the mention of the marketing, but I love the portability, as long as it has that fashion sparkle.

The 12-year-old Beckhams brand has yet to turn a profit, and the consumer shifts brought on by the pandemic have been keenly felt by a brand whose high-end dresses appear to be designed for luxurious dinners at expensive restaurants. There is no doubt that Covid has affected my business. I’m not the only one doing it. But we are tackling the situation head on and we had a good start to the year. Limited edition knits and blankets sold well in the UK during this lockdown.

I think we’ve all grown to love our homes more over the past year or so. During the first lockdown, David and I cleaned out all the closets in the house, which we had never had time to do before, Beckham said, adding that she was planning a family Valentine’s Day party at the House. I have to tell you, it’s not as fancy as you might imagine our Valentine’s Day gifts. If you can’t get it on Amazon, don’t expect it, David Beckham.

Beckham hopes to join fashion week in September if catwalks are allowed. I remember fashion week. I still find it very stressful, my main emotion is panic, but at the moment I would give anything to put on a good show. Next time, I’ll make sure I really like it.

Beckham’s absence from next week’s lineup is a blow to London Fashion Week as she struggles to maintain visibility after nearly a year of closed catwalks. Burberry has also reduced its presence with an exclusively male collection.

An open letter to Boris Johnson signed by 451 leaders in the fashion industry last week warned of decimating the UK fashion industry as Brexit costs double on companies already severely weakened by the pandemic. Many players in the sector are angry at the lack of support for a sector which employs 890,000 UK workers and which in 2019 contributed $ 35 billion to the UK economy, but now faces devastation. The designers point to the stark contrast to the support shown for the fishing industry, which employs 12,000 people and contributes 446 million annually to the economy.

London Fashion Week recently announced two new partnerships, with TikTok and with the Australian Buy Now, Pay Later platform Clearpay, which will support initiatives supporting emerging design talent and small independent fashion companies. . As part of its deal, Clearpay and the British Fashion Council plan to create online shopping moments that will bring British fashion to a wider audience.