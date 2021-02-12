Princess Eugenie wears a Hill House Home tartan nap dress as she and Jack Brooksbank leave hospital with their newborn son





By Heather Cichowski Princess Eugenie, Jack brooksbank and their newborn son left Portland hospital February 12, three days after the delivery of the young Princess of York their first child on February 9, the new mom was smiling in the car, clearly beyond the bliss that her son had arrived, and stepped out in a sophisticated ensemble featuring one of the most popular fashion items of 2020. The 30-year-old wore

Ellie Nap dress ($ 125) in navy blue tartan from Hill House. She complemented the roomy style with a chic camel coat and sported a black top underneath for extra London winter warmth. The Princess of York finished her dress with a camel coat. Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage Nap dresses became a very popular garment during the

COVID-19[feminine le verrouillage alors que les gens recherchent des options plus confortables et moins formelles en s’isolant et en travaillant à domicile. En 2021, la tendance émergeait déjà à dépasser les pantalons de survêtement, et Hill House House en a été l’un des pionniers. PHOTOS: des célébrités et des membres de la famille royale qui ont accouché à l’hôpital de Portland, comme la princesse Eugénie Le label basé à New York a été fondé par

Nell Diamond, qui est elle-même une jeune mère de garçons. Par coïncidence, la marque a lancé une collection English Garden il y a quelques jours à peine. Jack a conduit prudemment alors que la princesse Eugénie et leur petit garçon quittaient l’hôpital Portland de Londres le 12 février. Photo: John Phillips / Getty Images Hill House Home et ses silhouettes spacieuses sont également un choix sophistiqué et facile pour celles qui sont enceintes ou qui ont accouché. La robe Ellie Nap en particulier est décrite comme adaptée à la grossesse et à l’allaitement grâce à ses smocks élastiqués. La robe tartan est également disponible dans une variété de coloris. La robe bleu marine et rouge d’Eugénie est actuellement toujours disponible en précommande dans les tailles XS à 2XL. Le tissu Navy Tartan se retrouve également sur quelques autres robes dont:

La robe Katherine Nap (75 $), La robe Caroline Nap (100 $) et La robe Athena Nap (100 $). Le voilà! Le nouveau-né était attaché à son siège d’auto. Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage Eugénie portait auparavant la robe Hill House Home The Ellie Nap pendant sa grossesse. En deux apparitions à partir de janvier, le joueur de 30 ans est apparu dans la robe de sieste en tartan avec un haut noir superposé en dessous. Les fans des Royals attendaient avec impatience de voir Eugénie, Jack et leur nouveau-né quitter l’hôpital. La famille a été prise dans leur voiture, avec Eugénie assise à l’arrière avec son fils attaché dans le sien Cybex siège de voiture. Ils n’avaient qu’une courte distance à parcourir puisque leur domicile londonien, Ivy Cottage, est situé à environ cinq kilomètres de l’hôpital privé. PLUS: Bonjour! Les meilleurs noms des lecteurs canadiens pour le bébé royal de la princesse Eugénie et de Jack Brooksbank Le nom du bébé n’a pas encore été révélé, mais le

Famille royale a publié une annonce de naissance officielle pour le nouvel ajout le 9 février. Peu de temps après, Eugénie a partagé la première photo du petit garçon. Sa tendre photo en noir et blanc montrait la petite main de son fils tenant ce qui semble être les mains de sa mère et de son père. Jack agrippa son poignet, tandis que sa maman tenait l’un de ses petits doigts. En cette période difficile, il est vraiment difficile d’être séparé de sa famille et de ses amis. C’est aussi un moment où tout le monde a besoin d’une belle évasion. Ici à

Bonjour! Canada, étaient encore occupés à créer le magazine que vous connaissez et aimez, pour répandre la positivité et offrir un divertissement comme un léger sursis de toutes les nouvelles difficiles. Et avec notre nouveau offre spéciale pour les abonnés, il n’y a jamais eu de meilleur moment pour avoir Bonjour! livré directement à votre porte d’entrée. Pourquoi ne pas vous faire plaisir, ou faire plaisir à quelqu’un que vous aimez, aujourd’hui? Ne manquez pas un battement avec SALUT! Du Canada La newsletter Daily Hits, votre dose quotidienne d’actualités royales et de célébrités, de mode, de mariages et plus encore. CLIQUEZ ICI pour vous inscrire gratuitement!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]mpany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos