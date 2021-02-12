Billy Reids has been through it all. And I loved every second.

The Billy Reids brand had just found its place. On September 10, 2001, the designer hosted a dazzling New York Fashion Week runway show for his new line, William Reid, which garnered a massive response from in-store shoppers. More than 70 of them made an appointment to see the clothes the next day. Of course, none of these appointments ever materialized. The brand folded soon after, and the designer who trained at Reebok and grew up in a boutique his mother owned returned to his hometown of Florence, Alabama, to try something new. . In 2008, after successfully putting together a comeback as Billy Reid, he opened his first store in New York … on the day the stock market crashed in 2008. All that to say: Reid is not stranger to bad luck, real disaster, and the million other little misfortunes that can happen to a small business.

But he figured out how to make the most of those bad times. Despite the challenges, it exploded in the era of Americana menswear, dropping fashion prices in the process and stuck to it as the trends evolved. He’s built a sustainable business by doing what he knows best, cheering on the local community almost publicly through a music, food and fashion event he hosts called Shindigand, making the most of that network when ‘a guy like Daniel Craig becomes a loyal customer during his prime Bond years.

You could forgive Reid if after any of those times of 9/11, or the stock market crash, or the pandemiched frustration stormed. Instead, after more than 20 years in the business, he’s still in a rush. Big fashion events are missing. He buys Off-White sneakers! He laments jaded fashion editors. He has high hopes for New York Fashion Week lately on Life Support. He’s always open to the possibility of something special happening, as is the case when, outside of our Zoom frame, an eagle flies near his window. We explained how he saw the last decade of menswear unfold, what has changed the most, and how he keeps things special.

GQ: You’ve been doing this for so long and resisted so much in this industry. Maybe we could start with the current crisis: Has the pandemic made you think differently about clothing, retailing, being a brand?

Reid: Going through a lot of chaotic moments has definitely posed major challenges for us over the years. So I tried to build on that to create optimism, that there is a light at some point. But the timing I mean, it’s never a good time for something like this, but we did go through a pretty deep introspective look at: what are we doing well? What do our customers expect from us? We did a pretty thorough investigation of the brand and restarted. We worked with an outside firm, just to narrow our focus a bit. We had a tremendous response. Having that, and feeling like we need to reset, and then the pandemic hits, you’re absolutely in major adjustment mode.

I’ve been doing this since 98, and you can definitely start looking at that funnel where you started to grow. Before you know it, you do things that are influenced by the outdoors, you do bespoke clothing, you do a whole denim collection, you do sports-inspired things, you do women, you do … all of these things. And you do the trail. How does this affect your primary customer and what is their perception of it?

We had to reduce it. One thing the pandemic has forced us to do is earn a lot less, cut costs, and really focus on what we do best. Our customers are looking for sophisticated things, looking for varnish, they are looking for things that have no age. These are things they expect from us. Yeah, and all those little things you put in there without yelling at you. They want clothes that will live with them. I think we have really benefited as an organization. And we’ve really seen it in our business. Our wholesale business actually increased during the pandemic.