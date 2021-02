Fashion legend Norma Kamalis’s handbook on aging with power

Norma Kamali was 29 in 1975 when she left her 10-year-old husband and the fashion business they had built together. On her own, she had $ 98, a small Manhattan apartment with a mattress and her fragile but intact self-esteem. She loved to design clothes, but didn’t know how to run a business. I was in a very bad situation, Ms. Kamali said. She usually kept her problems to herself, but her story tumbled in a meeting with a Los Angeles Times fashion editor, who quickly arranged a loan of sewing machines. I began to realize that communication is everything, Ms. Kamali, 75, says on Zoom from her company headquarters in Midtown Manhattan. If people believe in you, they can actually help you. Ms. Kamali borrowed money from friends and family to start a new business in 1976 called OMO (On My Own) Norma Kamali. That same year, Farrah Fawcett wore a red swimsuit drawn by Ms Kamali in an iconic photograph. (The costume is now part of the Smithsonian Collection.) Christie Brinkley made another Kamali swimsuit, a lavender high-cut swimsuit, famous for the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine the following year. In 1980, when her pioneering chic sweatshirt clothing designs had department store shoppers lined up around the block, Ms. Kamali had little trouble repaying creditors. Looking back, Kamali admits that she learned some lessons the hard way. One of the most valuable, she said, was the decision to go alone. Getting away is one of the most important things I’ve learned in my life, she writes in her new book, I Am Invincible, which she calls a textbook on aging with power. Leaving a relationship or an affair is never easy, she notes. But in situations that threaten your soul or your integrity, walking away means being in control and aware of your worth. As the sole owner and designer of her eponymous company for 45 years, Ms. Kamali has gained an ardent following for her ingenuity and longevity. Models she designed decades ago, like her first swimsuits and sleek, warm sleeping bag coat, remain best-sellers, though editors praise her latest collections as some of her best at this. day. In an industry known for the ephemeral, Ms. Kamali has a rare knack for staying relevant. His modern, user-friendly designs kept his factories humming through the pandemic, giving more credit to a book filled with his advice.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos