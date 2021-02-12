Casual wedding dresses: the rise of the understated bride





Hunting for The One (the dress, not the life partner) once involved trawling bridal shops before landing on the creation of the perfect princess, then returning several times over the course of a few months for fittings before the big one. day. However, a year of yoyo closings, repeated postponements and micro-nuptials has prompted many women to completely re-evaluate the mega meringue. In a year of tight budgets and sustainability brought to the fore, high street wedding dress sales have increased and a second-hand wedding dress industry has flourished. In fact, 67% of brides, according to Bridebook.co.uk, no longer want a bespoke couture gown, and the “casual wedding dress” was sought 158% more in January 2021 than in January 2020. / Virtue The needs of a person who is getting married today are very different from those of someone who is getting married just a year ago, says Erdem Moralolu, creative director of luxury brand Erdem, which launched last week her first ready-to-use bridal range. All year round, Ditsy’s collection of seven Broderie Anglaise midi and cotton voile summer maxi dresses is surprisingly simple for a designer who typically specializes in princess fantasy. When I created the collection, I approached it in a more relaxed way. I love the idea that these pieces work in different contexts and settings. / Sleeper Favorite wedding guest dress RIXO, which will launch its first wedding dress capsule at London Fashion Week on Friday, is also hopping on the bridal train. Crafted from a bespoke minimalist pleated silk for ultimate functionality, the capsule, which starts at 295, includes a registrar-friendly jumpsuit and two-piece skirt and blouse alongside lace options more traditional boho. We wanted there to be an everlasting element, says co-founder Henrietta Rix. For example, the ostrich feather trimmed jacket and silk midi skirt can easily be incorporated into an everyday wardrobe. Halfpenny London This growing appetite for bridal wear to wear again is what motivated former Cond Nast Brides editors Lily Dixey and Lizzie Gray to create the Little L bridal fashion site, which launched last week and features all the best dresses and suits suitable for the wedding of cool young people from brands like Harmur and Seren. We definitely believe there has been a gap in the market for an alternative to traditional marriage for some time, Dixey says. We want to offer pieces that you can walk down the aisle in one week and wear to a party the next. Virtue The trend was gaining momentum before Covid. Matches launched its avant-garde bridal section, with a tight selection of white dresses from brands such as Christopher Kane, Molly Goddard and Galvan, in January 2020; while Browns Fashion launched its edition at the end of 2019. Even before the pandemic, we had started to see a real shift towards a more relaxed bride, says Holly Tenser, purchasing manager at Browns. I think now more than ever brides are looking for something that is wearable yet chic, there is no longer an understanding that the big white dress is the only way to achieve it. Sleeper Even Browns Bride, normally a benchmark for traditional bespoke princess dresses, noticed women opting not to customize, instead taking designer samples they could wear. The Vivienne Westwood dresses which, as they are made of natural silk, can then be dyed another color and the Viktor & Rolfs two-piece ivory suits, which can easily be incorporated into a post-wedding wardrobe, both have been popular. London bridal designer Kate Halfpenny saw a strong demand for partings on the wedding day. I think the trend for being able to wear elements of your wedding attire is here to stay, says Halfpenny. For its part, loungewear brand Sleeper, famous for its feathered pajamas, launched a bed-ready bridal capsule in 2017, after noticing women wearing their silky clothes for the big day. If walking down the aisle in a pair of white feather-trimmed pajamas isn’t the bride’s highlight in 2021, I don’t know what it is.

