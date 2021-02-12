“ We are still growing ” – Twin Cities

The Gophers’ men’s hockey program is in its 100th season and Bob Motzko has been their head coach for less than three percent of that time. He would like to have a much higher percentage before he finishes.

Now in his third season, Motzko was the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year last season and started this season with 10 straight wins.

The Gophers had two tough games last weekend with losses 4-1, 8-1 to Wisconsin. Three of their losses were inflicted on the Badgers.

A native of Austin, Minnesota, Motzko was an assistant coach for the Gophers when they won back-to-back NCAA championships in 2002 and 2003. He then coached 13 seasons at St. Cloud State, guiding the Huskies to eight tournaments in the NCAA and a Frozen Four in 2013, before taking over the Gophers

The Pioneer Press spoke with Motzko about his coaching career and more.

I’m getting rid of a few links here and there. I blame (a defeat) on a tie. You know, I’m not a fashionable man. If I won, I tend to wear the same thing over and over again. If it worked once, I like to use it again. During the winning streak (earlier this season), I just shot a couple of outfits. Last week I had to throw in some little things.

For a coach, it’s not much different (coaching during Covid). I think it was different for our players. We come to the rink and watch the video. Whether Covid or not, were locked in the video room Monday through Wednesday. The only thing different is that I’m no longer stuck in rush hour traffic. My wife and my children, their world is different. The world of gamers is different. This is actually something that we are talking about. Their whole world is different. Mine is not. Distance learning, social distancing and social life are not like it used to be. We have stayed in hotels where we were the only groups in the hotel.

It wasn’t until I was in college (that I knew I wanted to be a coach). I don’t know if I made a decision (to coach) or if I fell into it. It was obvious because I was one of those kids from Minnesota where sport dominated my life. Soccer. Hockey. Baseball. I only knew sports.

When I finally finished playing hockey and I was lucky enough to be on the coaching staff at St. Cloud, I said, OK, I want to try this. You don’t know where it will take you, you just know you want to try it. Blink and 35 years later, you are still muddling the waters.

I went to USHL (after attending St. Cloud State), the Northern Iowa Huskies. A large group of coaches was coming this way. (Air Force Coach) Frank Serratore was in the league, (Former NHL Coach) Kevin Constantine, (USHL & College Coach) Mark Kaufman, (Former NHL & USHL Coach ) Jim Wiley, (Former ECHL Coach of the Year) Bob Ferguson, (Former Colorado College Coach) Scott Owens. All of these coaches have continued to do great things. We found jobs at a young age to cut our teeth in this league.

It was an excellent development path for coaching. You learn to recruit, you learn to live on the road. From there I went to the University of Miami in Ohio for six years, then a year to Denver. Then I returned to Sioux Falls in the USHL. I was an assistant and then I became a head coach in the USHL when they started an expansion team. Then I came to Minnesota for four (as an assistant), to St. Cloud for 13, then back to Minnesota.

You are entering the coaching path and you have to move. You are going for a walk. You cannot be afraid. This is what I say to young coaches: the dream is not always there at the beginning. You have to run and cut your teeth.

There’s no way (there was a thought of the Gophers going this undefeated season). This will not happen in hockey. It’s too long a season. You are going to be bowled over. You’re going to get pushed around.

To be honest, was still a young team. Last year we were in diapers. This year were teenagers. Were still growing. I hate losses to teach a lesson. You actually hate it, but there are times when you win and you can see that there are things that are wrong and that you are trying to change them. And the players say, why, coach? Everything is awesome. Sometimes you get knocked down and these are the best lessons you can have when building a season. We were bowled over. We have been knocked down several times in the past month. The speed limit has increased. Things get serious now when you enter February. Were still learning.

I love our guys. For the most part, they know exactly how we should play. They had a few false moments that maybe made us believe we were a little better than we thought. We have to play the game the right way and you have to have the players to do it, and we are doing it. Weren’t too sophisticated a team. We have to do a little blue collar. We have to do it by taking care of the puck and being responsible. And when we get out of that mode, we get in trouble, and we’ve learned that.

I was in St. Cloud State for 13 years. It’s a long time. I loved every minute with all the people I was with, all the players. But I always thought that I had one more movement in me. There really was only one place I would go to go, and I wasn’t sure if they would ever call my number. I raised my kids in Minnesota. I had links here. I went to school in Minnesota for two years, coached there (as an assistant) for four years. (Former Gophers Coach) Don (Lucia) is one of my best friends. I had a connection here. I guess I am very lucky that the opportunity has presented itself. And I left St. Cloud knowing that I gave him everything I had. I had a life there. I had a busy life there. Sometimes that’s good for a new voice, and (his replacement) Brett Larson does a fantastic job. Sometimes that’s how the coaching carousel works. And if I had stayed, I would have been completely happy. But an opportunity presented itself, the only opportunity I would have left, and I went.

We wanted to age a bit. If you want to win big in college hockey, you have to have a veteran roster. And it’s going to be tough in Minnesota because of your talent (you’re going to lose players to the NHL). One of the places we had to grow old was in the front. We had to bring in a few younger guys, but a lot of our rookies are in the USHL, junior hockey, or the US development program right now. Were going to be a little older on the front end, and that is paying us dividends right now.

And I hope we develop a culture where our guys go when it’s time to go. There are guys who will be staying for four years who may not have done so in the past because they were going to do a good job of development.

If we can keep the core of our team intact, were fixed. If we are attacked (by the NHL), we would be young again.

These players keep you young, to be around their energy. I don’t like some of the music.

I would probably be on the outside (if I wasn’t a coach). I would work outside. I live vicariously with the hunting and fishing channel. I don’t have time to do it, so I watch it. I think I would be a fishing guide. There is a time when I plan to do a lot more fishing. I can’t do it now.

I think I’m doing what I’m supposed to do and i love every minute. One day I may have to find a real job.