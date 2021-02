More misery for Bangladeshi fashion houses as prices fall below costs

Woravit Vijitpa By the correspondent of Bangladesh 02/12/2021 Bangladesh garment manufacturers are now operating below cost or closing their doors as lockdowns around the world continue to reduce demand, The closure of a single garment factory last week has seen 6,000 Bangladeshi workers out of work, and others with no new orders are planning to close. Lenny Fashions, located in the Dhaka Export Processing Zone, is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Must Garment, and closed on February 1 due to a lack of work, order cancellations and downsizing. price. Must Garment, which produces 60 million garments a year at two complexes in Bangladesh and one in Jordan, the latter also closed recently, is a major supplier in the United States. Must Garment is not alone, said Mohammad Hatem, first vice president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association. Many factories have gone out of business, while many are on the verge of disappearing after being hit by disruption linked to the pandemic, he said. The Loadstar. He said most factories were operating below capacity and suffering losses due to the low price of goods. The cost of producing a t-shirt is, for example, $ 1.50, while I get orders of $ 1.40 or less. If I don’t take the order and keep the factory closed, I have to pay salaries and other costs out of my own pocket and suffer huge losses, he said. According to data from the Export Promotion Bureau, Bangladesh’s export earnings continue to decline: January fell 5% year on year, while December was 6.1%. However, despite the fall, finding capacity outside Bangladesh remains difficult. A freight forwarder reports that space will be tight until the end of this month. Only cash rate bookings are available, with more capacity expected after the Chinese New Year holiday. While Colombo, a transshipment port for Bangladesh, has returned to normal, some returned cargo remains, causing delays. And Malaysia’s ports would still be congested, without improvement. The freight forwarder’s source said the only safe transshipment port for Bangladesh was Singapore, but the continued jump of ships had taken its toll. Unfavorable sea conditions also saw ships slow down, with average delays of five to six days, which are expected to continue until the end of next month. In Chittagong, however, the shipping department aided the flow by granting an exemption through the Bangladesh Flag Ships Act for container ships to and from the United States and Canada. Ro-ro ships will also benefit from the exemption. Under a provision of the law, foreign vessels must obtain a certificate of no objection from the Bangladesh Maritime Regulator 15 days before reserving a container. About 15% of Bangladesh’s loaded export containers are destined for the United States and Canada.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos