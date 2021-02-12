Discover the new must-haves in off-duty fashion





Good news for mere mortals: it’s easier than ever to dress like a supermodel. Once upon a time about a year ago, runway regulars like Emily Ratajkowski wore crop tops and mini skirts and, gasp, high heels. These days all you have to do is pull on a cheeky sweatshirt, swaddle your feet in Uggs, and wrap yourself in a gigantic coat. But the casual look of the moment is not without style: think more of Princess Diana competently shopping and less of Ben Affleck desperately juggling his Dunkin order. The new rest uniform may be more strategic than it looks, said Sophie Roche Conti of Conti Communications, a brand communications agency in New York. There is special attention to this unlike the early days of the lockdown, when the stars completely gave up clothes. Once they understand this [the pandemic] was going to last a while, the smartest celebrities decided to embrace the power of the paparazzi, ”Conti added. The new look is uncompromisingly comfortable, decidedly understated and yet quite cool. Here’s how to get it. Crew neck sweatshirts Hailey Baldwin in a Sporty & Rich sweatshirt. ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID Classic crewnecks add an elegant touch to the comfortable casual hoodie, and celebrities complete their look with them. Sustainable label Sporty and rich makes sweatshirts with cheekily ambitious slogans like Wellness (as seen on Hailey Baldwin) and Be Nice: Get a Lot of Sleep. It has a true Princess Diana aesthetic, Conti said, a more refined and conscious version of workout clothes. Sporty and rich “Wellness” sweatshirt (105 $) Short uggs Irina Shayk in Ugg boots. GC Images Like going outside in slippers, but with a little more dignity. While they’re more at home with workout clothes (see Irina Shayk, rocking a fuchsia pair), the Ugg’s Classic Ultra Mini can go with everything from leather blazers to pastel tie-dye tracksuits. The ultra-short style that hits below the ankle bone has become so coveted that teens are adopting their scissors in their more classic boot styles. on TikTok. Ugg Classic Ultra Mini ($ 139.95) North Face Jackets Emily Ratajkowski in a North Face jacket. ROKA / BACKGRID This bulbous 1990’s ski staple is the coat of the day among millennial models like Emily Ratajkowski, Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid. Flamboyant fashionistas like model-actress Jodie Turner Smith and Jennifer Lopez prefer the flashy new North Face x Gucci parkas, which come in bold prints and colors. The North Face Eco Nuptse Jacket ($ 279) Split front leggings Delilah Belle Hamlin in split leggings by Alo Yoga. Instagram Gen-Z says that skinny jeans are done, but tight leggings still reign supreme. The look of the moment has slits at the bottom of the legs, as we recently saw on model sisters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle, who are fans of Alo Yoga’s swishy style. Alo Yoga Airbrushed High Waist Floating Leggings ($ 108) Artipoppe transporter Gigi Hadid with her daughter Khai in an Artipoppe baby carrier. Instagram No utility baby carrier will suit hot moms like Shay Mitchell, Chloe Sevigny, and Gigi Hadid, who have made tot-toting an art. Instead, they nestle their babies in an eco-friendly Artipoppe baby carrier, which comes in a range of chic prints (leopard spots, a yin-yang) and starts at $ 350. Artipoppe Zeitgeist Baby Leopard Classic Carrier ($ 350)

