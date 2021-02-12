BPL’s Fashion Academy is a bright spot for designers amid pandemic





BROOKLYN, NY When the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, like many in the fashion industry, the work of Brooklyn-based designer Romina Fernandez almost came to a halt.

She went from teaching fashion classes four days a week to just one, and focused on being a full-time mom when her son’s daycare closed. But, thanks to a fashion program, she signed up for the pre-pandemic, not all creative outlets were closed. In fact, a pivotal moment in his career, his first collection, was taking shape.

“When my son would take a nap, when he would fall asleep at night, I would go to work on my collection,” Fernandez told Patch. “But, it didn’t feel stressful to me because it gave me something to look forward to. I was still exercising those creative muscles in my head.” (Courtesy of Romina Fernandez). Romina’s mood board for her collection with the Brooklyn Fashion Academy. Fernandez is one of 11 fashion designers in the borough to have completed collections through the Public Library’s Brooklyn Fashion Academy, a 16-week program that offers free, expert-led classes to budding fashion designers. , culminating in a show in one of its library branches.

This year, the program took on special significance as the chances of designer in-person exposure dwindled in the pandemic-stricken fashion industry. The library will premiere a virtual version of its end-of-program fashion show filmed at the Brooklyn Center for History on Friday at 7 p.m. It comes after months of uncertainty over whether the program will continue, designers and library officials said.

“We had a period of time where we were like, ‘Should we continue? and the designers said, “We want to go,” said Brooklyn Public Library spokesperson Fritzi Bodenheimer. “Especially in a pandemic, being able to move someone forward on their health goals. professional career is a good thing. “ (Courtesy of Amanda Holt). Amanda, one of the designers with the academy’s moodboard for her collection The new virtual format may not allow Brooklynites to come and see the fashions in person like they have in recent years, Bodenheimer said, but it does provide a unique opportunity to take this exhibit even further.

Last year’s show brought in so many people that the library had to close the doors to some guests when it reached capacity, she said. “This year we can invite as many people as we want,” she said. Among those new viewers will be Fernandez’s family, who she says largely wouldn’t have been able to see her creations if the show hadn’t gone live, given they live across the continent. . Fernandez’s collection is inspired by Bolivia given this year’s Carnevale theme and his family’s roots in Mexico and Argentina. It includes three complete looks all using sustainable materials and construction methods, a Fernandez staple, and plenty of designs from fashion academy attendees. One of the many partners of the fashion academy, FABSCRAP, donated 10 pounds of recycled fabrics to designers. “It’s so important to have this positive influence and to realize what we can do as creators to be aware of waste,” Fernandez said. Other partners of the fashion academy include the BK Style Foundation, Brooklyn Fashion Week, Made in New York: Fashion, Materials for the Arts, Microsoft and Mood Fabrics. (Courtesy of Dominus Sowell.) One of the designers is picnicking at the house. Finding local sources for his designs was another lesson from the pandemic, when imported goods were restricted, Fernandez said. Time spent at home also highlighted the need for a slower pace in the industry, she said. All of the pieces in her collection were largely hand-sewn, a technique she wouldn’t have had time to do otherwise, Fernandez said. “In the fashion industry it’s all about ‘Go, go, go,’ that’s why things are mass-produced,” she said. “But if we were to reduce it … there is no such thing as something that is done by hand. There is an energy transfer that you get, like an artist with a painting.” Fernandez said she would learn the lessons she learned from the fashion academy in her goal of starting her own fashion brand. Seeing her designs in the fashion show instilled the confidence she needed to pursue her dream full-time, she said. “I remember when it was all over feeling this new emotion that I had never felt before, I had this huge surge of confidence,” she said. “I am able to visualize this for my future.”

