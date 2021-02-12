The NBA’s Most Memorable Fashion Picks of the 21st Century

NBA players are particularly visible athletes. As baseball’s popularity wanes and football remains a helmeted and faceless sport, basketball players remain among the most recognized people in the United States and around the world. They are constantly in the public eye and so are their clothes afterwards.

Famous personalities have always been the driving force behind fashion trends, but maybe no group has pushed and reflected what’s hot in menswear more than NBA players. From Allen Iverson in the early years to today, basketball has influenced men’s fashion for the past 25 years and more. With that in mind, here are 10 of the most memorable NBA looks of all time.

Allen Iverson’s NBA dress code, 2004

Iverson’s looks were considered “controversial” at the time, like that oversized Milwaukee Bucks jersey and hat while employed by the Philadelphia 76ers, but we’d say he was basically the spearhead of the game. off-court style of NBA players.

Oversized costumes by Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James, 2003

The NBA Draft is the first chance for new prospects to show off their off-court style, and old photos won’t disappoint if you’re after comedy rather than inspiration. The all-white LeBrons and the weird, almost linen-gray-gray Melos are so weird and more so that they fit like oversized trench coats. Imagine how much material, how much fabric it would take to visually shrink a 68-year-old.

Kevin Durant Nerd-Core Backpack, 2011

In 2011, Geek Chic was the dominant style among NBA players. This usually meant chunky frames with no prescription lenses and patterned button-down buttons on top, but Kevin Durant took it a step further with his backpack. What a choice to wear a seated backpack and lock it to your chest as there is homework on the back.

Russell Westbrook Photographer’s Vest, 2016

Russell Westbrook arrived wearing a "official photographer" vest. As @royceyoung points out that one of Kevin Durant’s hobbies is photography. pic.twitter.com/flaJz9GPTM – ESPN (@espn) November 4, 2016

Speaking of Durant, Russell Westbrook here, in 2016, trolled his former teammate with this outfit he wore in their first game as an opponent. Kevin Durant had shown a public interest in photography, and Russ apparently took that to heart. Russ is a man of many looks, but this one values ​​his meanness the most. The styling – which also featured a tastefully fitted white ensemble – stands out, however.

Spinner Shoes from Latrell Sprewell, 2001

Latrell Sprewell has done a lot of damage in his career, but one thing he did right was to include rotating rims on his signature sneakers. The Dada Supremes – the original Supreme – left a spinning wheel on its back. Fun, funny, whimsical and so memorable.

Supreme Shooting Bag by JR Smith, 2017

Speaking of Supreme, JR Smith was one of two players in the 2017 season to flip a supreme shooting round, along with Kelly Oubre Jr. The NBA crackdown, again, came pretty quickly – JR, with the rest of the league, was never allowed to wear a branded clutch like this again, but it remains one of the memorable times streetwear entered the league.

Denim shorts by Tim Duncan, 2002

Tim Duncan accepted David Stern’s MVP award while wearing denim shorts and Air Jesus shoes #GOAT pic.twitter.com/JQ9dqNtV7m – Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 12, 2016

Tim Duncan, one of the most respected and accomplished basketball players of all time, has a notoriously famous style. When he accepted the league’s MVP award, he wore knee-length denim shorts and Air Jesus belted sandals. It must be respected!

Kobe Bryant’s all-white outfit, 2010

It’s truly the 10th anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s ‘White Hot’ photoshoot and story for the LA Times (photographer: Ruven Afanador) pic.twitter.com/RoAPIhSsTy – Rob Lopez (@ r0bato) May 3, 2020

Kobe Bryant wore it for a feature film with the Los Angeles Times in 2010, when he was at the height of his powers, under the theme of White Hot. Social media was not yet at its peak, and this photoshoot still managed to live on due to its appeal. The band under the hat, the unexplained bracelet. A bow tie. So many questions here.

LeBron James Suit with Shorts, 2018

In 2018, presumably as part of an act of camaraderie, LeBron James purchased the full list of Cleveland Cavaliers Thom Browne shorts for the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. At the very least, between shorts, high socks and combat boots, it’s very daring.

Nick Young’s Yeezy Sneakers, 2015

Speaking of bold choices, Nick Young made one to wear the Yeezy Boost 750 at a 2015 game. Kanye West claimed to have designed these shoes with athletic activity in mind, and Young certainly played this shoe. that night, but it’s hard to see anything other than Moon Uggs on a pro athlete here.

