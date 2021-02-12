Imran Potato collaborates with Runtz

Style Points is a weekly column on how fashion intersects with the world at large.

Kid Cudi was Imran Potato’s idol growing up. The rapper showed him “how to dress, how to speak and act, how and what to smoke”, explains the creator. “Listening to him, it seemed to me that the world made sense.”

Teenagers dressing like their favorite musical idols are nothing new, of course. But they want to smoke more and more like them too. Add to that the legalization of recreational marijuana in 15 US states and you have a market for cannabis strains aimed at celebrities or designers. And the stage is set, as fashion designers have already spent the last few years pivoting to weed-themed projects: Edie Parker designer Brett Heyman, known for his acrylic evening bags, has made a surprising detour into the sphere with its Flower line (its site bills itself as “a high-end head shop.”) which includes items like a jolly bong at $ 795 in mouth-blown glass. Last year, M Missoni collaborated with cannabis brand Pure Beauty on pre-rolled joints in the Italian fashion house’s instantly recognizable zigzag pattern.

Billie Eilish wears an Imran Potato pattern. Sam balaban

When Potato, whose devious riffs on his brand logos were seen on everyone from Billie Eilish to Rosalía to Bad Bunny, had the opportunity to do a cannabis collaboration, he knew he wanted to go further. He didn’t just want to make clothes, he said. “It would be weak.” Enter Runtz, a cannabis brand founded by LA rapper Yung LB. His name appears in Future’s rap lyrics to Lil Uzi Vert, and while touring with Playboi Carti, LB tells me, “I had this vision that cannabis and fashion go hand in hand. Everyone in fashion smokes weed, so that makes sense. I knew I could easily make it appear on the faces of fashion people, and I wanted those creatives to have visibility to see what’s going on in my world. ”

Rosalía stars in one of the designer’s looks. Taylor hill

The collaboration between the two was a mutual learning process, says Potato. “They tap into my world with clothes, but I wanted to tap into theirs as well.” He did this by creating his own strain, visiting the Runtz grow house in California, and serving as a kind of lab rat – “I was like a kid in an ice cream parlor, trying every flavor” – until ‘to choose a combination of pink and white varieties that together taste sweet, like a kiwi. (Kiwis, along with cherries and strawberries, adorn many of the collaboration’s looks.) “I didn’t want to create weed-centric clothes without smoking the good weed,” he tells me. “It’s like asking LeBron to play a game in Nikes he’s never worn in practice before.”

Musician Coi Leray wears the creations of Imran Potato. RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND

It was also a way for him to do something different aesthetically: “I’m trying to show the world that I can do more than just remix old brands.” He wanted it to feel distinct from the cannabis-fashion connections he had seen before, which he said “all look alike” and appeal to people in their 30s and 40s. “I just wanted to throw a wrench in there, make some weed sachets in the shape of a foot,” he says, “It might be harder for an older audience to accept, but once they see the young and the kids are wreaking havoc. with it heavy, [it might] just change.

T-shirts from the Imran Potato x Runtz collection. Courtesy of the designer.

Potato and Yung LB believe celebrity and fashion weed varieties will soon become common practice. Just as celebrities can’t wait to put their names on perfumes and liquors, they will be flocking to the cannabis world. (Runtz already has varieties with a few rappers, including Trippie Redd.) And fashion, they both believe, is likely to follow. “I expected that. I think it would be weird if that didn’t happen, “said Potato,” I mean obviously because it’s profitable they know they can make money with it. But because that would be just cool. It’s like an untapped world. I would expect everyone to try and jump on it.

Collaboration hoodies. Courtesy of the designer.

Yung LB has visions of cannabis fashion shows dancing like sugar plums in his head: “Over time, fashion will start to catch up,” he tells me. “Why wouldn’t Virgil want to do it?” Imagine smoking weed on the Louis Vuitton runway. Viral, viral. “

Leray wears the creations of Imran Potato. RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND

In the meantime, Potato is advertising the collaboration the old-fashioned way, with a “super sick” billboard on Center Street that features two pot leaves touching each other, like the Sistine Chapel. He calls it “a lifelong dream to have my own billboard after watching millions of them on the Garden State Parkway.” The collection is available today at his website and the Runtz site, and you’ll probably see it on some big names on Instagram as well. “It would be super sick to get seeded from Wiz Khalifa,” he said. “Or Kid Cudi.”



