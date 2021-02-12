Any advice on what to wear for your first job?

I’m a college graduate entering an education program next year and starting to think about what to wear as a professional. I have long legs, so dresses or skirts can’t be too short, but a lot of clothes that fit lengthwise are too dirty for a youngster. Do you have any brand suggestions to look for cute and appropriate clothes for a budding teacher? Mary-Rose, Pasadena, California.

At the start of the pandemic, Reese Witherspoons fashion label Draper James had the well-meaning idea of ​​giving a free clothing giveaway in honor of teachers across the country, which were suddenly appreciated in a whole new way. . Unfortunately, the response was so overwhelming that the site collapsed almost immediately, the company did not have enough supply to meet the demand, and many teachers, instead of being happy, pulled out. felt really betrayed.

But it gives us an idea of ​​what the teachers liked to wear. The Dresses tended to the cheerfully printed fit and flare and looked like it came from the closet of Emma Pillsbury-Schuester, the guidance counselor on Glee.

That said, however, pop culture is not a particularly good place to look for role models on how a teacher should dress. The classic teacher in the film appears to be either a man in a tweed or cardigan (see Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society and Richard Dreyfuss in Mr. Holland Opus) or a frumpy woman (Tina Fey in Mean Girls) or extremely inappropriate (Cameron Diaz in Bad Teacher). Maggie Smith as Miss Jean Brodie was very chic, but that was another time.

So, after asking friends and fellow teachers, I have a word for you: pants.

If you’re going to be working with Kindergarten to Grade 4 kids, you’re going to bend, sit, jump, stand, and move around so much that you probably won’t want to bother with a skirt. The same goes for dealing with the potential chaos that very active 5 to 9 year olds can cause by measuring, for example, wheat germ for science. With pants, you won’t have to deal with the hem issue either.