Saks Sunny Diego died at 51

Sunny Diego, a much admired menswear merchant who has spent most of her career at Saks Fifth Avenue, died at the age of 51.

Diego died Thursday at Memorial Sloan Kettering, where she was being treated for stomach cancer. Her sister, Suzy Kim, said that she passed away beautifully and peacefully in MSK, surrounded by so much love. They treated her like a rock star.

Learn more about WWD

Diego was born in Seoul, South Korea, and raised in Colorado. She received an MBA from the University of Chicago before starting her retail career with Saks in 1994. Her first stint in the store lasted 18 years and she held a variety of positions including Fashion Director. women’s shoes, accessories, jewelry and intimate clothing as well as the director of men’s fashion. She was also a buyer of women’s shoes, men’s accessories, and men’s designer wear and had been vice president and director of the men’s product development division when she left the store in 2012. While in the product development arena, Diego is credited with helping launch the Saks men’s collection.

In 2012, she joined LF USA, the US division of Li & Fung, as senior vice president of merchandising in the men’s division, where she oversaw private labels as well as licensed brands such as Nautica, Dockers, Ben Sherman and Geoffrey Beene.

Two years later, she joined Lividini & Co., a brand engagement and public relations company, as Chief Merchant. But she was drawn back to Saks seven months later as vice president and dmm of contemporary menswear, a role she held until her death.

Sunny was a long-time member of the Saks family and our merchant organization, said Tracy Margolies, Saks Chief Merchant. Those who have had the privilege of working with her have been fortunate enough to experience her fierce demeanor, caring nature, dedication and strength as well as her undeniable love of fashion. His passion for the industry was contagious to everyone from his Saks team to our supplier partners. She has been an inspiration to all of us, and her incredible legacy will continue to live on both at Saks and in the industry. She will be sorely missed.

The story continues

Louis DiGiacomo, general merchandise manager of men’s clothing for Saks, added: It was an honor to have known Sunny for 25 years. She was a beautiful, caring person who possessed incredible energy, passion, dedication and most importantly, generosity. Sunny was more than a colleague or a friend, she was family. Like so many others who were lucky enough to be a part of her life, I will miss my sister.

Tommy Fazio, Fashion Director of NuOrder, said: My heart is broken over the loss of such a beautiful soul. Sunny has brought so much joy and love not only to me, but to the entire industry. She has helped so many people and has been so invested in our business. I will really miss its shine.

Tom Ott, founder of Retail and Fashion Solutions, and 24-year Saks veteran, said: Sunny was a kind and caring person. She loved teamwork and rallying a group to lead initiatives. She was fashion at Saks and has always been a trailblazer, finding new and emerging designers. She was always up for a new task leading the Saks Fifth Avenue men’s collection on the classic end to position Saks men as the destination for designers. We already miss her and will always remember her passion.

Jaqui Lividini, CEO of Lividini & Co., said: Sunny was the perfect name for the woman who brought so much light and positivity to our world. Sunny had it all, very intelligent, incredible taste, super-female strength, engaging personality and great beauty in body and soul. Most importantly, she was a fierce and loyal friend and a devoted mother. There are those people in your life that you are privileged to know who are just above others. It was Sunny in a league of its own.

Designer Mike Amiri said: Sunny had the remarkable ability to not only recognize emerging talent, but also foster a relationship of friendship and trust to help nurture that talent. She was the shining light in every room and a true rock star. The industry has lost one of its most charismatic and passionate leaders.

Eric Jennings, who worked with Diego at Saks when he was director of menswear for the retailer, said: Sunny Diego was a force of nature and lit up every room she walked into. I saw this firsthand because I had the privilege of working side by side with her for almost 10 years at Saks Fifth Avenue. We called each other husband and wife because of the many hours we spent together in the office, visiting designer showrooms, and traveling around the world on business. From rustic windmills in Scotland to red carpet galas in Seoul, Sunny always dressed glamorously and was up for business.

I loved him for his straightforward honesty, sense of humor, and staunch loyalty. Sunny made an indelible impression everywhere she went. Most importantly, Sunny was a devoted mother. When taking her daughter to trade shows, Sunny made sure her daughter had her own personalized cards to trade when she met vendors. For those like me who had the honor of knowing Sunny, her incredible energy and friendship will be missed forever.

Paul Rosengard, Executive Vice President of True Religion and a longtime figure in the menswear industry who worked with Diego at Li & Fung, said: Sunny style defined. In business, she could always spot the winning styles. In her relationships, she personified style. She was elegant and beautiful inside and out. Sunny could move in any social circle, captivate any audience. She would light up the room just as she walked in and always use this gift to lift others up. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Former Saks Menswear Director Stan Tucker said: She worked with me in the menswear office before moving on to other positions in the purchasing structure. Sonny was a tastefully astute merchant and determined to get the job done. She continued after leaving the menswear office to prove she was good at what she did, and that happened with her promotions.

Andrea Grilli, CEO of New Guards Group, said Sunny was a close friend alongside an amazing business partner. I don’t have proper words to describe how my team and I feel. Sunny played such a fundamental role in 2015 when she trusted our new company. She had a vision to trust our strategy, giving our brands great space in multiple doors at Saks Fifth Avenue, supporting our Creative Directors when brand awareness was not yet strong in the United States. The world has lost a great person, and my colleagues and I want to say how we worked with them.

My deepest condolences to all of you, this is extremely sad news, said Virgil Abloh, Founder and Creative Director of Off-White. If you’re looking for an example of beautiful faith and belief in young designers, and commitment to making their dreams come true, Sunny illustrates just that. Today, the Off-White team are saddened by his passing and still grateful for his gift of trust in us as a team.

Reese Cooper, founder of her eponymous label, said: I’ve only known Sunny for about 18 months, but the impact she has had on my career is more than I could ever express. She believed in me very early on and was always available for advice or anything I needed, just a week ago. I will really miss her.

Besides his sister, Diego is survived by his daughter Gemma, 13, as well as his parents, Hong and Hyok Kim. Diegos colleagues at Saks are working on an online memorial tribute but details are not finalized. His sister said the plan was for Diego to be cremated and his ashes to be scattered in the Pacific Ocean in Los Angeles.

Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.