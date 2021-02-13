High on Heels documentary examines the euphoric elegance that high heels give women – Black Girl Nerds

Written by: Beverly Kwakye
Although heels are mostly worn by women, the documentary does not shy away from the fact that in the story, men also wore heels. The viewer has the experience of both today’s women and yesterday’s men wearing heels. While the documentary focused on women and their level of confidence in heels, including this piece of history didn’t detract from the film’s ultimate conclusion. The historical piece on men wearing heels added to that instead. This too is essential for understanding the meaning of heels. American art historian Lisa Small discusses the fact that men in history wore heels as a status symbol of wealth under the monarchy. This relates to what the women interviewed talk about when they say heels change a person’s behavior, attitude, and presence. This notion dates back to how those who wore such shoes had a unique presence because heels weren’t readily available to just anyone.
So, do most women experience a sense of elegance when they put on a high heel? From a feminist perspective, one might have conflicting opinions on the concept of a woman acquiring her power through heels. More so, a feminist critical lens may oppose a woman’s beauty ideology derived from heels. The reason for such an objection comes from the negativities associated with the fact that an element defines a feminine value. Some may argue that this seems to objectify women. In other words, what is a woman with heels and without heels, and why does elegance and grace only appear when she is wearing heels?
The film lightly explores how wearing heels can be considered taboo to an extent, as the documentary concluded with exotic dances. Often times, heels give off an exaggerated glamorous vibe, especially stiletto heels and wedge heels. However, the film doesn’t fully take this approach, at least from a feminist perspective. This is the only element that is lacking. The documentary is geared towards the positivity that women associate with heels and wearing heels, but not the negative stereotypes and sexism associated with high heels. On the contrary, one can argue against this feminist approach with the history of high heels and how they originated as men’s clothing despite a cultural shift. Originally, men most often wore high heels as a sign of wealth.
Women in the documentary High on heels all come from different backgrounds but share the common belief that high heels uplift women. In addition, the height of the heels raise the woman is defined differently by each woman. For one woman, uplifting might mean ferocity or confidence, while for another it means grace or poise. Each woman interviewed may have a distinct occupation from the next, but it is no surprise that she recognizes that a heel is an accessory that enhances the wearer by giving them a sense of elegance and confidence that cannot be matched. by another shoe. Each interviewee automatically turned on by simply talking about a shoe that has received so much acclaim in the fashion world.