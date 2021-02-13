Slow Factory Foundation Free Sustainable Fashion Classes





Fashion and



RF._.studio/Pexels





Fashion and colonialism: This class examines current practices such as sourcing, manufacturing and exporting waste that reproduce colonialism and trendy exploitation and explores potential solutions. Start date: 12 February Instructor: Cline Semaan, Lebanese-Canadian researcher, designer, speaker, entrepreneur and co-founder and executive director of the Slow Factory Foundation. Fashion and waste: The Kantamanto Market Case Study in Accra, Ghana is the foundation of this class that takes a granular look at the fashion waste crisis. Start date: February 19 Instructor: Liz Ricketts, designer, educator and co-founder of The OR Foundation, a U.S.-Ghana-based nonprofit working at the intersection of environmental justice, education, and fashion development. Fashion and culture: Fashion is an essential part of culture. Find out the best practices for making an impact on culture through fashion and how culture moves the needle. Start date: February 26 Instructor: Tracy reese, fashion designer and founder of the sustainable clothing brand Hope for flowers. Fashion and spirituality: The fashion industry has apparently embraced spirituality in recent times, as evidenced by its attraction to yoga clothing and making leggings as a staple. Examine the adoption of religion by fashion and if there is room for improvement. Start date: March 5 Instructor: Hawa Arsala, cultural anthropologist and creative director. Mode and resistance: Learn how fashion can be used as an agent of positive social and environmental change in this class on tackling repressive systems through culture, history, knowledge and art. Start date: 12th of March Instructor: Korina Emmerich, founder of the Brooklyn-based clothing brand EMME studio Fashion and prison work: This course explores the issues of creating sustainable fashion using prison labor and what abolishing this system would mean for the fashion industry. Topics for discussion include the history of prison labor as it relates to economic domination, clothing produced in prison, and brands that have used and continue to use prison labor to make clothing. Start date: March 19 Instructor: Teju Adisa-Farrar, Jamaican-American writer, poet and geographer. Fashion and cultural heritage: This course focuses on the preservation of Indigenous fashion practices like embroidery, weaving, and pattern making. Start date: March 26 Instructor: Yasmeen Mjalli, Creative Director of Collective Nl, a feminist and political fashion collective based in Palestine. Fashion and reproductive health: Start date: April 2 Instructor: Erica Chidi, founder of LOOM, an education platform for sexual health and well-being.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos