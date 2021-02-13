Fashion
Joe Black explains H&M dress and reacts to RuPaul moment
In an interview, Joe Black revealed the reasons for wearing the H&M dress that made RuPaul scream on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2.
Joe Black reveals why they’re worried about the now infamous H&M dress that got into trouble with RuPaul on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2. After becoming the first queen eliminated of the season, Joe was voted by their peers to return to the competition. Fans were very happy to see this veteran performer get another crown shot, and Joe Black left it all on stage. Sadly, Joe was sent home again at the end of the episode, but not before he was a part of one of the most iconic moments in RuPaul’s Drag Race history.
In an interview withScreen Rant, Joe Black explained the reasons for wearing an H&M dress the Queen originally called it “basic.” Joe started, “As far as I’m concerned, my Drag Race trip was over. I left and then the production stopped. I was just waiting for them to resume filming so that it was over, so we could shoot the promo and everything else. . “ So when Joe got a call three weeks before production resumed with an invitation to eventually return to the competition, things were more complicated than one might imagine: “At this point, I had sold some of my tracks, because I wasn’t going to need them, because I wasn’t going to go back to Drag Race! Half was in stock, half was gone. I had sold some of it. to pay my rent. “
Joe Black believed he was the recipient of what is now one of RuPaul’s most iconic moments in the history of theDrag race franchise. Plot twist: Joe loved being part of it! Joe explained,“Oh, that was it! I hadn’t realized that such a simple dress could elicit such deep emotions in someone! Watching this experience, I was like, ‘Ooh, this is a very drama of Drag Race, ain’t it? And then I realized that I a m in this very dramatic episode of Drag Race! “ As to whether Joe would try to do something else to change their fate on Drag race… this does not appear to be the case here. “People keep saying, ‘Would you do something different? “And I think that was a pretty strong reaction. I think I would be doing a disservice by doing something differently. Now I have my own Tyra Banks moment,” Said Joe laughing.
Still, Joe Black doesn’t think the episode would have had a different outcome if they had insisted on wearing something else: “It’s the ‘curse of the returning queen,’ isn’t it?” I think no matter what, I would probably have come home. And to be fair to everyone, they’d been through episodes one, two, three, and four. If I had come back and someone else had left before me, I would feel bad. “ All things considered, this legendary drag artist is very happy with his time on the show.
For now, fans can go follow Joe Black on Instagram and on Twitter. Joe also has a Patreon with exclusive drag and cabaret content.
RuPaul’sDrag Race UKSeason 2 airs Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories around the world, day and day with its international broadcast on BBC iPlayer in the UK.
