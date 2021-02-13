UCLA’s deal with Jordan Brand, Nike, worth about $ 7.7 million per year





UCLA’s new six-year, $ 46.45 million contract with Jordan Brand and Nike won’t match the massive infusion of cash the Bruins received from Under Armor, but has its own significant value. The contract the parties struck in December will provide UCLA with some of the greatest amenities of any sports department in the country that wears what are widely considered to be the hottest clothing brands, according to a person familiar with the situation. not authorized to disclose details of the agreement publicly. The average value of a transaction that goes into effect on July 1 is about $ 7.7 million per year in clothing and cash, with the majority of the value coming in equipment. UCLA will receive $ 500,000 per year in cash plus performance bonuses, but can adjust its compensation up to 25% per year to receive more money over the product if desired. The Bruins are expected to receive commodity allowances of $ 9.5 million in year one, $ 6.5 million in year two, $ 6.625 million in year three, $ 6.75 million in year four, of $ 6.875 million in year five and $ 7 million in year six. $ 200,000 in Nike products for community initiatives. Total annual compensation is less than half of the $ 18.4 million UCLA received annually from Under Armor in marketing rights and fees, plus clothing, footwear and equipment. But the new deal could be seen as a triumph for UCLA given it was negotiated during a pandemic with massive revenue cuts across the country and at a time when the Bruins had no leverage afterwards. that Under Armor withdrew from the 15-year record, $ 280 million. agreement he signed with the school in 2016. UCLA has since sued Under Armor for breach of contract, seeking to recover more than $ 200 million. The biggest immediate benefit of the Bruins’ deal with Jordan Brand and Nike is the expected attractiveness of recruiting and the swag factor among current athletes. The Bruins’ football and men’s and women’s basketball teams will wear the Jordan branding while the rest of the varsity athletic schools will wear Nike. UCLA could strengthen its position to negotiate a more lucrative deal once the contract expires if its marquee programs can reverse their recent fortunes; the football team has recorded five consecutive losing seasons and the men’s basketball team is looking for its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018. The upcoming Bruins deal could also benefit from the exposure the school could generate for its clothing sponsor with the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Nike has the option, at its sole discretion, to extend its contract with UCLA for two years until June 30, 2029.







