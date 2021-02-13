Kent State Fashion Student Forms Platform Connecting Creative Students | Latest updates

Browsing through Kent States’ long list of student organizations, Zahra Najafi searched for the perfect fit, but felt lost when she couldn’t find a match. After struggling to find a place within fashion organizations, Najafi created his own space for students to express their creativity and push their limits.
Najafi, a major junior in fashion design and fashion merchandising, launched SOKAB, or Social Kollaboration, in August 2020. SOKAB is a platform for students to learn, develop and broaden their skills before they start. ‘enter the real world, Najafi said.
Instead of feeling like I have to beg everyone for a place in their business, for example, I can create my own place in a way, Najafi said. When I realized it was a possibility, it at least gave me a much greater sense of personal freedom; maybe it was like mental freedom more than anything.
SOKAB helps students build their portfolios and network with others. For example, if a photographer needs models or a fashion designer needs the advice of a computer programmer to build and maintain a website, SOKAB can help connect them, Najafi said.
SOKAB welcomes all majors and emphasizes collaboration between various skill sets. The organization values creativity and encourages its members to try new things, Najafi said.
It’s a place, at least for me, where you can try things without it having an impact, Najafi said. It won’t cost you a lot of money, you aren’t going to get fired from a job, nothing is going to happen, but you still have the space to produce work.
In November 2020, SOKAB released SOKAB Radio, a fashion-focused podcast hosted by Najafi and Olivia Meyer, a second year fashion merchandising major. SOKAB Radios debut episode entitled Fashion Starts a Podcast is available now on Spotify. SOKAB Radio personifies the fashion industry and makes fashion laugh, scream and cry, Meyer said.
Meyer and Najafi created SOKAB Radio to document their conversations and discuss the fashion industry through a personal and relatable lens, Meyer said.
I feel like a lot of times we cover different topics that we feel people aren’t talking about, so we’re trying to fill that gap in the industry, Meyer said. We were trying to give the industry a voice in a new and new way.
The main models of Tamy Marono for SOKAB and experienced the growth of organizations first hand. Marono said Meyer introduced her to Najafi, and the three have bonded through their mutual love of fashion. Marono said she believes Najafi found a hole in the fashion industry and created SOKAB to give students a space to explore their talents.
This is not an exclusivity club or a popularity contest, Marono said. For some reason, I feel like sometimes fashion can feel that way, that it’s very classy or just based on looks, what part of it is, but there’s more to it. I want everyone to know that SOKAB is the perfect place for creatives in general.
As SOKAB continues to grow, Najafi and Meyer want to expect more SOKAB Radio episodes and more content on their Instagram page. They said they plan to delve deeper into the fashion industry on their podcast and are building their community online through social media and their upcoming website.
There’s not much you can do on your own, Meyer said. Let’s see what we can do together.
