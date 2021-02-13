Courtney Ramey’s leadership helps fuel Texas men’s basketball

AUSTIN – Courtney Ramey, 21, felt old Friday morning.

The culprit was a growing beard growing on the Texas Guard’s youthful face. Ramey felt the stubble resembling that of a grizzled “old” veteran.

Regardless of the facial hairstyle – he laughed at the suggestions to grow mutton chops or a mustache – Ramey has functioned as the wise, spirited voice of the Longhorns locker room since arriving on campus in 2018.

His teammates held on to Ramey as a mature and passionate leader, a role that has taken on magnified significance during this difficult season. It was his voice that provided the confidence and unbridled motivation to the Longhorns after losing a double overtime rock fight with Oklahoma State last Saturday.

On ExpressNews.com: Texas continue freefall with double overtime loss to Oklahoma State

“I thought Courtney really set the tone for us in practice the last few days with her voice,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said Tuesday after an 80-77 victory over Kansas State. “I said to him coming out of that Oklahoma State game, ‘Dude, like it or not, your energy and your voice have more impact than anyone on our team. So when you’re down or frustrated because a game isn’t going the way you want it to or you’re having a tough day shooting, you really, really need to release the right energy and help your teammates.

“And I thought he had done a great job on this these last few days. He played very well today. He had a certain level of team membership and winning, which, in the end, is the basis.

Ramey is not the best player on this team. This is Junior Redshirt Guard Andrew Jones. And he’s not the most talented. Greg Brown and Kai Jones scramble for this honor throughout the year as they rise to the NBA Draft Committees.

But Ramey is the tug of that team, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound motivational force whose job is to pull Texas when it needs a boost. It’s a role the coach’s son and a native of St. Louis embraced from day one, though he’s still learning to press all the right buttons.

“Just something that I’ve learned over the years, everyone is different,” Ramey said. “But sometimes you can touch people the same way. If they don’t do what is asked of them, you must accept them. Sometimes you have to encourage them to try and do something right.

“So it’s a mix of the two, and that’s what I try to learn every day, how to coach someone or get along with someone in the best way for them so that they can better reply.”

Ramey’s intensity and dynamism can sometimes turn blinders.

Sometimes he tries to take on too much of a burden, especially when Texas is mired in funk. His shooting can get a little too zealous. Turnovers can come in clusters.

But Ramey’s desire for success obscured those shortcomings. And when he’s really groovy, like in a 19-point display and six assists in a 72-70 road win at No.14 West Virginia, Texas can take it to another level.

“I feel like we’re a team right now that knows we can win every game,” Ramey said. “We just know that basketball is about rhythm; the team with the best pace will win the most matches. So basically it’s getting back to that rhythm because we were on hiatus for 20 days, we had people with COVID, coaches with COVID. So it got us a bit distorted, but we’re getting it back every day.









On ExpressNews.com: Texas hasn’t been the same since his trip to West Virginia

Texas No.13 (12-5, 6-4 Big 12) is still shaking off the lingering effects of a brutal three-week streak in which Smart and a large number of players contracted COVID-19 and had to self-quarantine. And Ramey, who had mild symptoms, is determined to help the Longhorns recreate the magic of their blistering 10-1 start.

Saturday’s game with TCU (11-7, 4-5) represents another blow to reestablish that early season pace before a final regular season glove run. After facing the Horned Frogs, Texas ends with games at No.12 in Oklahoma, Iowa, against No.14 in West Virginia, against Kansas and at No.7 Texas. Tech.

Ramey (13.8 points, 4.0 assists, 1.8 3s) and his budding beard will need to bring the “juice,” as Smart calls it, for the Longhorns to survive and win one of the top four heads in the league. NCAA tournament series for the first time since 2011. Ramey is up to the challenge.

“I feel like we’re ready to compete,” Ramey said. “I feel like it’s starting to click again, we’re starting to find our rhythm.”

[email protected]

Twitter: @NRMoyle