Ariel Dress Shop Loungefly dress and bag now available on Shop Disney





The new Disney Dress Shop inspired by “The Little Mermaid” is now available on Shop Disney with a new Ariel Loungefly bag. We’ll take a look! Ariel Fit & Flare Dress – $ 128 This adorable dress is available in sizes XS-Plus 3X. Here is the drafting: “Our Ariel-inspired dress with a flare hem is just for diving! A dinglehopper and seashell pattern, bubble border around the surplice neckline and embroidered details make this deep sea treasure a perfect choice for any occasion. Created specially for Walt Disney WorldResort andDisneylandResort Cap sleeve dress

Purple surplice neckline with seashell pattern

Full motif of “dinglehoppers” and seashells

Trim with bubble pattern

Flared hem

Gold flounder embroidered near the hem

“Ariel” embroidered on the back

Zip fastening at the back

Inspired by The Little Mermaid

Matches our Ariel Crossbody Loungefly bag, sold separately

Part of the Disney Parks clothing collection

52% cotton / 42% rayon / 6% elastane, excluding decoration“ Ariel Lougefly Shoulder Bag – $ 65 Here is the drafting: “The quilted exterior and metal shell rivets will make this Loungefly faux leather shoulder bag a permanent part of your world. A seashell accent on the flip flap, adjustable strap and top carrying handle make this chic submarine an essential accessory. Created specially for Walt Disney WorldResort andDisneylandResort Structured faux leather handbag

Quilted exterior

Metal shell detail on the flap

Metal shell rivets

Turnlock closure

Top handle

Removable and adjustable shoulder strap

Inspired by The Little Mermaid

Cloisonn Disney | Loungefly logo plaque

Coordinates with our Ariel Women’s Fit & Flare Dress The Little Mermaid, sold separately

Part of the Disney Parks Dress Shop collection

Polyurethane / polyester / metal

7 “H x 9” W x 3 1/2 “D“ You can buy these items at Shop Disney or at Disney Parks. What do you think? Comment and let us know! Source: Disney Store Pirates and princesses (PNP) is an independent, fan-driven blog that objectively covers Disney and Universal theme parks, themed entertainment, and related pop culture from a consumer perspective. The opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the opinions of PNP, its publishers, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial source of information and has no connection with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company we can cover. Disney has been a big part of my life for years – from family trips to the WDW to Disney classics, TV and movies. Prior to Pirates and Princesses, I had been running successful social media and websites since 2010. I have also been a speaker and presenter since 2007. I am co-host of the YouTube channel Clownfish TV as well as the podcast / Youtube Pirates and Channel Princesses ( PNP). Former Contributor, Online Personality and Acting Social Media Manager at The Kingdom Insider (which we built from the ground up and managed from 2017 to 2019 – Thom has not left FYI) Pirates and Princesses was created by my husband and I several years ago. We loved Disney and honestly wanted to cover all aspects of pop culture at the parks from a consumer-centric perspective. Live our happiness forever after doing what we love with our two children! Create fun content and create new things. Certified art teacher and mom. The opinions are all mine.

