Edward James Olmos insisted on washing and wearing suits for Lt. Castillo





One year after the 1984 premiere Miami vice, Bloomingdale executives noticed the TV show's impact on department store sales. In short, customers were looking to buy more light fabrics, linen pants and sneakers. They wanted to look like Det. Sonny Crockett (Don Johnson). "The show took Italian menswear and brought it to mass America," the Bloomingdale executive said. Time in '85. It wasn't just Johnson's character, either. Trudy (Olivia Brown), another detective on the vice-team, sported the hottest feminine styles of the day. Philip Michael Thomas, who played Crockett's partner, Det. Rico Tubbs, struck a decidedly sharper image with his double-breasted designer suits and dark shirts (open several buttons, of course). On the other hand, department store customers weren't rushing to stores to look like Lieutenant Martin Castillo (Edward James Olmos). While preparing to play Castillo, Olmos insisted on the simplest possible wardrobe. Edward James Olmos Wouldn't Look at Designer Costumes When Lt. Castillo premiered on 'Miami Vice' MIAMI VICE: Edward James Olmos (2nd from right) as Lieutenant Martin Castillo | NBCU Photo Bank RELATED: Why Miami Vice Showrunner Picked Julia Roberts Despite Her Appearance of All Teeth Incredibly, Olmos got the role of Castillo over the phone one night at his home in Los Angeles. The next morning, he was on the Miami set, deeply playing the character he created on his night flight. And Olmos had found his desired wardrobe waiting for him when he arrived. When he had made his clothing requests, Olmos knew he didn't want Castillo to look like Crockett or Tubbs. "I mean, every outfit these guys wore was, like, Versace," Olmos remembers in 2013. Television academy interview. "Do me a favor: give me a black suit," he said to the wardrobe. "Make it a 'wash and wear.' Throw it in the washing machine. Wash it and do not iron it. Just let it be used. And give me a thin tie. All the colored shirts are up to you. Just make them really cheap shirts. Oddly enough, Olmos topped it off with wrestling shoes (a choice of comfort). And with that, after thinking about creating the character of Castillo for a few hours, Olmos had established the simple, no-frills look that matched the character of the character perfectly. Olmos also insisted that Castillo's office not be crowded MIAMI VICE: Edward James Olmos as Lieutenant Martin Castillo | NBCUniversal via Getty Images Olmos joined Miami vice six episodes in his first season, so it might seem like he had an undue influence on the creation of Castillo's character. It wasn't an accident: Olmos wouldn't accept the role until he had creative control over Castillo. This decision also gave him influence when setting up Castillo's office. While the scenographers had filled the room with papers and files, Olmos asked them to clean everything. He saw Castillo as living in a concentrated and uncluttered world. (The only accessory he asked for was an aspirin bottle.) When rehearsals began, Olmos also insisted that Castillo's door be closed. This put Olmos at odds with the show's star Johnson on his very first day on set. Looking back, Olmos believed that the confrontation between him and Johnson had helped when filming the first scenes of Castillo.







