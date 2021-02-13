



The Global Fashion Agenda Circular Fashion Partnership (CFP) aims to achieve a long-term scalable transition to a circular fashion system; starting out in the heart of fast fashion production in Bangladesh. The partnership brings together global clothing brands, manufacturers, recyclers and retailers, including Bershka, BESTSELLER, CALIFORNIA,Gina Knitting,Gray state, H&M Group,Kmart Australia, Lenzing AG,Marks & Spencer,OVS,

Pull & Bear, Peak performance,

re: newcell

andTargets Australia; with Reverse resources a textile waste traceability and trading platform, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association(BGMEA), andP4G a global non-profit network seeking breakthrough solutions for sustainable economic growth. The Fashion Circular Partnership is designed to facilitate circular business collaborations between major fashion brands, textile and clothing manufacturers and recyclers to develop and implement new systems to capture and redirect fashion waste post-production in the production of new fashion products. He’s also looking to find solutions for the stacking of dead animals linked to COVID-19 and engage regulators and investors around current barriers and economic opportunities in the country. The initiative is focused on Bangladesh as it has arguably the most demanded and recyclable waste of any clothing producing country, but the majority of its waste is currently exported and / or recycled. Therefore, there is a substantial opportunity to make it a leader in circularity by increasing the recycling capacity in the country and generating more value from these waste streams and building the resilience of the industry for the ‘to come up. Miran Ali, Director at BGMEA, says: The circular economy is not just a concept; it’s the future! Fashion historically follows the linear model of the take-do-dispose business, but we now find ourselves at a critical juncture where we cannot afford to continue this linear model. In addition, the demand for circular clothing is increasing and brands are engaging in it; so, as manufacturers, we have to embrace it and align with the global trend. Bangladeshi factories generally produce larger volumes of the same item, which means that the waste is more standardized; therefore, Bangladesh can be a world leader in the field of circular economy. We think CFP is a good platform to start the journey. The business model and lessons learned from the first year of the MFF will be presented at the end of 2021 in a Circularity Guide for Bangladesh, which will serve as a guide to replicate the partnership in other countries, such as

Vietnam and Indonesia. The Fashion Circular Partnership is a prime example of how P4G’s vibrant network in Bangladesh and the global action-oriented ecosystem can work together to produce transformative impact in an industry that is critical to the country’s economic recovery. Bangladesh, says Leila Yim Surratt, Director of Strategy and Engagement at P4G. We look forward to unlocking the investment potential of this partnership and providing opportunities to share Bangladesh’s leadership with other P4G partner countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia. Learn more about the Fashion Circular Partnership and see the full list of participating companies

here. All global recycling solutions, as well as brands and manufacturers working in Bangladesh are welcome to join Click here

to find out more about participation.







