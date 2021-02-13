Stylist Taryn Shumway wore Danielle Frankel pants for her micro-wedding at the Sunset Tower Hotel

Chance encounter at dinner in Los Angeles brought stylist Taryn shumway and Alex bossi together. I was living there at the time and he was coming from Boston for design meetings, Taryn recalls. Alex started his brand Bossi sportswear in 2019. I was supposed to be seated with someone else at that dinner party, but I guess the rest is history now.

Taryn had moved to New York City for a few months shortly after meeting Alex to join the costume design team for Madonnas Madame X Tour. I knew I would have little time to see Alex during this job, Taryn recalls. This was my second tour with Madonna, so I was aware of the workload I was taking on, but he went out of his way to come to New York as much as possible and see me. Sometimes the only way he saw me was through dress rehearsals and late night shows. I think he saw a total of five shows. I’m sure there are a lot of Madonna fans out there who would be very envious of this!

After about three months of dating, the two knew they were supposed to be married. We never officially got engaged and never really thought we would have a wedding, Taryn admits. We always said we would wake up someday, go to the Beverly Hills courthouse, and then have a big party. We never had a specific date either.

But with the COVID restrictions in place, even planning a small courthouse wedding has become difficult. One day, towards the end of October, they were in Los Angeles for meetings and dinner at Sunset Tower. Alex looked at me and said Why don’t you do it here? The next morning we booked the penthouse suit, the views to the wraparound terrace are spectacular and started planning for the wedding with just over two weeks before the big day.

The two currently live in Boston, where their clothing brand is made, but LA and the Sunset Tower Hotel felt like the perfect place to get married, as the City of Angels was where they first connected. times. We wanted an intimate and easy place with a great outdoor space and views, says Taryn. We timed the ceremony perfectly, saying I am doing just as the sun was starting to set.

It turned out that finding the location was the easiest part. After that, planning the wedding quickly became stressful. I have a new respect for wedding planners, producers, all types of event coordinators! Taryn said. Our attention to detail was evident throughout the wedding which perhaps made the planning a little more intense. Everything was done by hand by me, of course with help from Alex. From the fresh lavender in the bathroom to the burning Santa Maria Novella incense, Taryn and Alex wanted every detail to feel exactly like them, and that’s what happened.

The ceremony began at 4:30 p.m. on the terrace of the Sunset Tower on Friday, November 13. Friday the 13th of the year 2020, the irony is not lost on us, jokes Taryn. It was only after setting the date that I realized that it was also the birthday of my maternal great-grandmothers, which was special. Upon arrival, guests posed for photos against a backdrop that photographer Max Bernetz had set up and mixed outside where everyone felt comfortable in the great outdoors while waiting for the bride to make her grand entrance.

A traditional wedding dress was never on the cards for Taryn. She always knew she wanted to wear a look of Danielle Frankel, CFDA / Fashion Fund vice-champion. Her designs are exquisite and just plain cool, says Taryn. I had bought a different style from one of her dresses, and then my friend sent me a link to the style I ended up wearing, which was called the Maude, and I knew it was that one. The halter top had a flattering shape over my shoulders and the lace detail along the pants was exquisite. Plus, it was pants! I was so comfortable all night. It was the perfect outfit for a tomboy like me.

Ironically, at the start of the relationship, Taryn mentioned to Alex that her favorite name, if they ever had a baby girl, was Maude. He looked at me surprised and said that was his maternal great-grandmother’s name, Taryn recalls making another chance connection. And so, for the bride’s wedding ring, they decided to use one of the little diamonds that Alex had, which actually belonged to his great-grandmother Maude. One is in my ring, and the other is reserved for baby Maude someday, Taryn says.

The groom wore a Grain de Poudre Saint Laurent jacket and patent boots paired with silk button-down pants and moire pleats from Bossi Sportswear. There was no wedding party, but somehow everyone seemed to adhere to the same dress code. I looked at the guests, and everyone was wearing black, Taryn recalls. It was so fancy that I couldn’t have planned it better myself.

The ceremony was short and sweet, with the bride and groom exchanging personal vows that they had both written. I continued to smile from ear to ear, Taryn said. Alex was so agitated and kept shaking my hand; I continued to squeeze it.

After the ceremony, the bride and groom took advantage of the last bit of light and posed for photos before toasting with champagne and fries on the terrace. We wanted it to be relaxed, like you’ve come to a cocktail party and someone just got married, Taryn notes. Even those this year will prove to be the most difficult we have ever had and hope to live, we are so grateful that we have the silver lining to get married and start our life together.